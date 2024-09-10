Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star Omaha Westside LB Commits to Huskers
A massive weekend for Nebraska football saw not only a win on the field, but is now seeing wins on the recruiting trail.
The No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2025 has officially committed to the Cornhuskers. A four-star linebacker out of Omaha Westside, Christian Jones made the announcement on social media Monday evening.
The caption of the post says, "THROW THE BONES." Jones closes the video by walking out of a row of corn in a Blackshirts shirt to say, "There is no place like Nebraska."
The 6-2, 215-pound recruit is the No. 19 linebacker in the country and is No. 161 among national prospects, according to 247Sports Composite. Jones picked the Huskers over USC, Boston College, Iowa, and Iowa State.
247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks gave Jones high scores for his athleticism.
"Motor runs hot and reveals itself in pursuit," Brooks said. "Displays good linear closing speed but can also redirect to rally. Could provide core special teams value early in college career. Displays functional strength as a defender with ability to play through contact with obvious core strength and body control"
Nebraska's 2025 class is now up to 19 commitments. Seven of the commits are 247Sports Composite four-stars: Jones, wide receiver Isaiah Mozee, quarterback TJ Lateef, defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson, defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak, running back Jamarion Parker, and cornerback Bryson Webber..
