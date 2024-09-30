Nebraska Volleyball Remains No. 2, Loses First Place Vote in Latest AVCA Poll
Nebraska volleyball still has some convincing to do to overtake the top-rated Pittsburgh Panthers at the peak of the college volleyball mountain
The No. 2 Huskers (12-1, 2-0 B1G) wrapped up their opening weekend with sweep of then-ranked No. 20 USC on Sunday but failed to garner a first-place vote in the latest edition of the AVCA Coaches Top 25 poll. The top nod went to undefeated Pittsburgh, as the Panthers continue their hot-start at 12-0, receiving all 61 votes this week.
Nebraska received a single first place vote last week after sweeping both Stanford and Louisville to finish non-conference play. NU also took down UCLA in four sets on Friday night to open Big Ten Conference play, as the Bruins received two votes in this week's poll.
The Huskers currently have wins over seven teams in the latest top 25 rankings, and have eight wins over teams receiving votes for the polls. Nebraska did suffer their only loss this season to SMU, who continues to climb up at No. 17 this week.
Nebraska has defeated three teams in the top six (No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Creighton) and have three teams currently in the top ten on its remaining conference schedule (No. 3 Penn State, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 10 Purdue). Nebraska has yet to face No. 11 Oregon, No. 12 Minnesota, and No. 25 Washington.
The Big Ten Conference remains loaded within the AVCA Top 25, with ten of the eighteen teams receiving votes and nine being featured in the poll. The ACC currently sits at seven programs in the polls, while the Big 12 and SEC have four teams as well.
The No. 2 Huskers face their first conference road game of the season at Illinois on Thursday. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CDT, with television coverage provided by FS1.
