After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Drops Another One As Season Feels On The Brink
The Huskers lose another close one as their NCAA Tournament hopes begin to fade.
In this story:
Jack, Kaleb, and Bigelow discuss another Nebrasketball L - their fifth straight - this time coming at home vs. USC. Is the season lost? Is there any reason for hope. They discuss it all on After Nebrasketball.
Watch the episode below.
