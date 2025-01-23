Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Upsets Shake Up Standings
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown.
First, a look at where each Big Ten team stands in the latest version of the AP poll, as well as going over the results from Monday to Wednesday in the Big Ten. Which teams won big, and which ones disappointed?
Big Ten in the AP Poll: Week 12
No. 8 Michigan State
No. 11 Purdue
No. 15 Oregon
No. 17 Illinois
No. 18 Wisconsin
No. 21 Michigan
Big Ten Men's Basketball Monday Results:
Penn State 80, Rutgers 72
Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 22 points with eight assists and five steals, leading Penn State to an 80-72 win over Rutgers on Monday, ending a four-game skid. Yanic Konan Niederhauser added 18 points to back up Baldwin.
Ace Bailey shined for Rutgers with 30 points on 13-of-15 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Lathan Sommerville scored 12. Rutgers briefly led 44-43 in the second half, but an 11-0 Penn State run put the Nittany Lions ahead for good.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tuesday Results:
No. 15 Oregon 82, Washington 71
TJ Bamba scored 21 points, and Brandon Angel added 15 as No. 15 Oregon beat Washington 82-71 on Tuesday night. The Ducks avoided being another victim of "upset Tuesday" thanks in addition to Supreme Cook's 13 points, and Nate Bittle's 11 boards (four of which were offensive rebounds).
Great Osobor led Washington with 20 points, while Vazoumana Diallo scored 18. Tied at 62 with under six minutes left, Oregon pulled away with a 6-0 run and closed the game on a 5-0 surge to secure the win.
Ohio State 73, No. 11 Purdue 70
Micah Parrish scored a career-high 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers, as Ohio State rallied from a 16-point deficit to upset No. 11 Purdue 73-70 on Tuesday. Parrish fueled a decisive 15-0 run late in the game, and Devin Royal added 16 points for the Buckeyes, ending their three-game skid.
Purdue led 59-53 with seven minutes left but couldn’t hold on. Trey Kaufman-Renn matched his career-high with 26 points, while Fletcher Loyer added 15. Despite Kaufman-Renn’s late surge, Ohio State’s sharp shooting in the second half sealed the win.
UCLA 85, No. 18 Wisconsin 83
Aday Mara scored a career-high 22 points, leading UCLA to an 85-83 win over No. 18 Wisconsin on Tuesday, snapping the Badgers’ seven-game winning streak.
John Tonje scored 24 points, and John Blackwell added 23 for Wisconsin. The Badgers pulled within one on Tonje’s 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left, but Skyy Clark’s late free throw secured UCLA’s win. William Kyle III’s clutch block on Blackwell’s jumper helped preserve the victory.
Minnesota 72, Iowa 67
Dawson Garcia scored 20 points, and Femi Odukale added 18 as Minnesota held off Iowa 72-67 on Tuesday night. The Gophers led by 17 in the second half before Iowa cut the deficit to three in the final minute. Frank Mitchell’s late free throws secured the win for Minnesota after missed chances by Iowa at the line.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Wednesday Results:
USC 78, Nebraska 73
Desmond Claude scored 21 points, and Rashaun Agee added 14 as USC overcame Nebraska 78-73 on Wednesday, stretching the Cornhuskers’ losing streak to five.
After Nebraska tied the game at 69, Claude hit a clutch 3-pointer, and USC sealed the win by going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final moments. Wesley Yates III added 17 points, making all nine of his free throws.
Juwan Gary led Nebraska with 27 points, but the Cornhuskers couldn’t finish their late rally. Nebraska there is now in a very difficult spot and must start stringing together wins if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament.
Northwestern 79, Indiana 70
Ty Berry scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Brooks Barnhizer added 21 as Northwestern defeated Indiana 79-70. The Wildcats broke the game open with a 21-4 run, taking a 70-56 lead with 3:12 left. Despite a late rally from Indiana, Northwestern held strong.
Mackenzie Mgbako led Indiana with 20 points, but Northwestern extended its winning streak over Indiana to five games.
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Drops Another One As Season Feels On The Brink
MORE: Juwan Gary's Career High Not Enough, Nebraska Falls to USC
MORE: Husker Dan Looks Ahead to the '25 Husker Football Schedule
MORE: 2026 4-Star Tight End Evan Jacobson Breaks Down Husker Offer
MORE: 2026 4-Star Tight End Lincoln Watkins Discusses Nebraska Offer, Confirms Visit Date
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.