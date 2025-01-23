Nebraska Softball Star Jordy Bahl Secures Two More Preseason Honors
Nebraska softball star Jordy Bahl added two more preseason accolades to her to growing list Wednesday morning.
The junior pitcher was named a D1Softball Preseason First-Team All-American. She had previously been named a Preseaason First-Team All-American by Softball America.
Bahl was also named to USA Softball's 53-player preseason watchlist, joining nine other Big Ten players.
The Huskers star has now earned six preseason honors and is expected to be a difference-maker for this year's team after missing last season with a knee injury suffered in the season-opening game.
Jenny Carlson of the Oklahoman also gave Bahl an honor of her own naming her the No. 2 most intriguing person in college softball this season.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but when the sport’s biggest star decided to up and leave …" Carlson wrote. "Oh, well, yeah, that happened before last season when Bahl left OU after leading the Sooners to the national title. She returned to her home state, but in her first game as a Husker, she tore her ACL. She returns to the circle, and if she returns to form? The Huskers will be a load."
Before joining the Huskers, Bahl played at Oklahoma, where she earned back-to-back NFCA First-Team All-American honors and was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year twice. She also claimed the title of 2022 National Freshman of the Year. Bahl boasts a 1.06 career ERA and a .350 batting average.
The Huskers, led by Bahl, will kick off their season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., from Feb. 6-9.
Jordy Bahl’s Preseason Honors
- D1 Softball No. 2 Player to Watch
- D1 Softball No. 2 Pitcher to Watch
- D1 Softball Preseason First-Team All-American
- Softball America First-Team All-American
- Softball America No. 9 Player to Watch
- Member of USA Softball Top 53 Watchlist
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Drops Another One As Season Feels On The Brink
MORE: Juwan Gary's Career High Not Enough, Nebraska Falls to USC
MORE: Husker Dan Looks Ahead to the '25 Husker Football Schedule
MORE: 2026 4-Star Tight End Evan Jacobson Breaks Down Husker Offer
MORE: 2026 4-Star Tight End Lincoln Watkins Discusses Nebraska Offer, Confirms Visit Date
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.