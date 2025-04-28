Nebraska Football Recruiting Target Kyler Kuhn Visits During Husker Games
The Husker Games had Nebraska football taking part in a little bit of live football and a lot of fun on Saturday.
The Big Red also had a few visitors on campus that day and during the week. Among them was 2027 interior offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn.
A 6-3, 280-pound prospect from St. Pius X in Kansas City, Kuhn is rated as a four-star prospect from the 247Sports Composite. He currently holds seven scholarship offers: Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri State, and Toledo.
Following his visit to Lincoln, Kuhn caught up with HuskerMax.
"I thought the visit was really good because I got to see more of the facilities and talk to a lot more coaches than I had any other time I had been there," Kuhn said.
Although the new event had far fewer fans than traditional Red-White Spring Games, Kuhn was impressed by the support of Husker fans.
"What stood out to me was the amount of fans and support for a spring game that wasn’t even really a spring game," Kuhn said.
The talented recruit got to meet up with a number of coaches, including new members of the staff.
"I met some new coaches and it was great to talk a lot with Coach Mozee, Coach Raiola, and Coach Rhule," Kuhn said. "I thought it was great that they all have the same mindset that they consider Nebraska as a family."
Camping in the summer is now in the plans for the St. Pius X High school star. He is also planning to return again afterwards to visit for a game day.
"I do plan to come up for a camp and a game later this year," Kuhn said.
