Nebraska Football Recruiting Target Kyler Kuhn Visits During Husker Games

Kyler Kuhn recaps his visit with HuskerMax

Caleb Sisk

Kyler Kuhn with Coach Donovan Raiola on his Nebraska Cornhuskers recruiting visit
Kyler Kuhn with Coach Donovan Raiola on his Nebraska Cornhuskers recruiting visit / Kyler Kuhn (X)
The Husker Games had Nebraska football taking part in a little bit of live football and a lot of fun on Saturday.

The Big Red also had a few visitors on campus that day and during the week. Among them was 2027 interior offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn.

A 6-3, 280-pound prospect from St. Pius X in Kansas City, Kuhn is rated as a four-star prospect from the 247Sports Composite. He currently holds seven scholarship offers: Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri State, and Toledo.

Following his visit to Lincoln, Kuhn caught up with HuskerMax.

"I thought the visit was really good because I got to see more of the facilities and talk to a lot more coaches than I had any other time I had been there," Kuhn said.

Although the new event had far fewer fans than traditional Red-White Spring Games, Kuhn was impressed by the support of Husker fans.

"What stood out to me was the amount of fans and support for a spring game that wasn’t even really a spring game," Kuhn said.

The talented recruit got to meet up with a number of coaches, including new members of the staff.

"I met some new coaches and it was great to talk a lot with Coach Mozee, Coach Raiola, and Coach Rhule," Kuhn said. "I thought it was great that they all have the same mindset that they consider Nebraska as a family."

Camping in the summer is now in the plans for the St. Pius X High school star. He is also planning to return again afterwards to visit for a game day.

"I do plan to come up for a camp and a game later this year," Kuhn said.

Caleb Sisk has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation's most intriguing programs.

