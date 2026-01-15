Nebraska Hosting Veteran Defensive Lineman on Visit

After a brief hiatus, Nebraska's coaching staff is back in full swing on the recruiting front, and recent confirmation suggests that another transfer portal defender will be on campus.

With 15 additions from the transfer portal ranks and a defender coming to Nebraska from junior college, the Huskers have done well at bringing in talent to compete for starting roles at nearly every position group on their roster. But as the transfer portal window comes to a close for players to enter, the Husker staff is still very interested in adding 1-2 more players at positions of need.

Their lone confirmed visitor, for the time being, is former Boston College defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire. Having played five seasons with the Eagles, the interior defender offers one year of eligibility remaining at his new home and has quickly become the top target Nebraska has zeroed in on to round out its class.

Excited to find a new home for my last season of eligibility!

Listed at 6-foot-1, 292 pounds, Stoudmire's frame is something nearly everyone with an interest in Nebraska football can take a liking to. A veteran defender, the Ohio native has seen action in 35 collegiate games, while earning 5 starts to this point in his career.

After redshirting in 2021, Stoudmire's role grew tremendously during his second year on campus. The 2022 season saw him earn snaps in nine games while gaining the first eight tackles of his young career. Beginning to become a trusted member of Boston College's defensive line room, he entered his sophomore season with reason to believe his trajectory would only continue to go up.

To his credit, it did. Playing in 10 games that fall, Stoudmire added nine tackles to his career totals while further honing his skill in live game situations. Going into his junior season, he had already seen action in 19 career games and did enough to begin to earn a starting role the next year.

Stoudmire saw the field in all 13 games the Eagles played in 2024, even playing against Nebraska in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. With the heaviest workload of his career, the at-the-time junior totaled 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two quarterback hurries that fall. With one year of eligibility remaining, he appeared to be on the brink of another breakout year this season; however, injuries led the veteran interior defensive lineman to use his medical redshirt in 2025.



Earning starts in the first three games of Boston College's 2025 campaign. Stoudmire suffered a season-ending injury early in the year. Still having a medical redshirt available, the senior decided to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 14 and was one of those whom the Huskers moved quickly to secure a visit for.

As players are once again able to schedule visits from Thursday to Friday, Stoudmire is confirmed to be on campus as early as Jan. 14. The move signals immediate interest from both sides, and the veteran defender could look to be the last addition the Huskers make during the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

With the new defensive line coach, Corey Brown, being finalized, Nebraska is no longer handicapped by recruiting without a position coach being named, and the Huskers appear to be in the lead for his commitment in the very near future.

At this point, the Huskers have been able to secure commitments from three other defensive linemen since the start of the new year. The first was Anthony Jones, formerly of UCLA. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, the will-be senior looks to be featured more likely as a defensive edge for Nebraska in 2026. Roy Manning, who will coach the edge defenders next fall, gained his commitment back on Jan. 8.

Though not a true portal addition, the Huskers also secured a commitment from Anthony Burburija from the junior college ranks. During his two seasons at Iowa Western, he totaled 78 tackles and 14.0 sacks. Coming to Lincoln as a JUCO All-American, Burburija likely slots in on the interior. Listed at 6-foot-3, 295-pound, the Illinois native is the most sizable defensive lineman Nebraska has added to this point.

Most recently, the Huskers added a former four-star prospect that they vetted out of high school. Jahsear Whittington comes to Nebraska after spending two seasons at Pitt. In his time as a Panther, the underclassmen interior defender played in 16 games and offers a high-level upside that this staff still very clearly likes. At 6-foot, 270-pounds, expect Whittington to add noticeable size over the coming months, but don't be surprised if he factors into the rotation early next fall.

Boston College defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire is entering the transfer portal



Stoudmire (@Owen_Stoudmire) has played more than 500 snaps the last two seasons and has 52 career tackles. Has one year of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/YQdx71qTv3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2026

With the opportunity to add their fourth player to the room, Nebraska has followed through on its apparent emphasis on retooling the lines of scrimmage before 2026. With three linemen added on both sides of the ball, the Huskers did, at the very least, bring in players to compete for starting roles.

Stoudmire's addition would be the cherry on top and a good way to infuse both size and experience into a young defensive line room. For Coach Brown's new unit, it would give them reason for optimism over the coming months, and after the way things ended in 2025, that is about all you can ask for from that group.

The potential addition, regardless of the decision, is likely to be decided over the coming days due to the academic calendar and getting enrolled at Nebraska or any other institution. However it shakes out for the Huskers, they appear to be ending the window with their foot still very much on the gas.

