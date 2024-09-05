Nebraska Recruiting Needs a Class Of 2026 Breakthrough
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in a bit of a weird situation as they have experienced many highs and lows throughout the recruiting scene these past few years.
Let’s first start by talking about the highest of the highs when late in the recruiting class of 2024 star quarterback and now starting QB as a true freshman Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He originally was committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before decommitting and during that period of time Nebraska had smoke in the air but that was quickly put out by Kirby Smart however it became more and more visible as the instate Buford High School talent started to catch steam to Nebraska again. The relationship started strong and finished strong.
Fast forward to the bad.
Missing out on a guy like David Sanders is just a little bit of a dart to the heart if you ask me. A five-star blindside offensive tackle with true Sunday potential who listed you in the final four just to commit elsewhere. This was due to Nebraska getting in on him late… that’s the story of many players.
Is that the issue with Nebraska as they are now at a point of concern because they have yet to land an underclassman commit? Even teams like Florida State already have six commits in that class while the Cornhuskers have a big goose egg on the board to counter.
In the world of recruiting teams who jump on their players early typically succeed throughout the class which Nebraska has had a solid class in the 2025 class but at some point, you have to turn the page. It’s time to look into the future if you’re in Nebraska.
That starts with the 2026 class. You have to go get your guys in the boat early. Teams like Tennessee have landed their guys with players like Faizon Brandon or teams like Florida State have landed their guys like Brady Smigiel… it’s time for Nebraska to find their guy.
I have a feeling this is coming really soon. HuskerMax will have you covered the full way through!
