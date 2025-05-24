All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Rocky Tops Tennessee to Open Knoxville Super Regional

The Huskers are now one win away from the Women's College World Series after taking the opening game of the Knoxville Super Regional.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl delivers against Tennessee in the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional.
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl delivers against Tennessee in the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska softball is one win away from returning to the Women's College World Series.

The Huskers topped the No. 7 national seed Tennessee Volunteers in game one of the Knoxville Super Regional Friday, 5-2. Nebraska improves to 43-13 while Tennessee falls to 43-15.

Husker pitcher Jordy Bahl improved to 26-6 in the circle. Bahl pitched the full 7.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. She struck out six Vols and did not issue a walk.

At the plate, good things happened when Bahl was involved. In the first inning Olivia DiNardo drove in Bahl on a single. Samantha Bland did the same on a double in the third.

Then in the fourth, the Huskers pulled away with some help. After Hannah Camenzind launched a solo home run, her sister Lauren and Bella Bacon got on base. With runners on second and third, Bahl popped up to just outside of the infield behind the shortstop, but the the left fielder called her off at the last second and dropped the ball, scoring two Huskers.

Tennessee got a solo home run in the second inning. The only other damage came on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Nebraska and Tennessee will continue the series Saturday at 4 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Box Score

