Signing Day: 4-Star Linebacker Christian Jones Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its second signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star linebacker Christian Jones has signed with Nebraska. The 6-3, 215-pound signee is an in-state prospect from Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jones committed to the Huskers in September over Oklahoma, Auburn, Kansas State, and many more.
247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks says Jones is a multi-dimensional playmaker.
“Big outside receiver who also plays from the edge and off-ball linebacker, which is the highest long-term projection," Brooks said. "Strong combine testing data in the lateral suddenness category. Motor runs hot and reveals itself in pursuit. Displays good linear closing speed but can also redirect to rally. Could provide core special teams value early in college career. Projects as a high-major linebacker who could become a college impact player with NFL Draft upside, especially given the multi-positional and multi-sport profile so often seen across the position spectrum in the draft.”
