Signing Day: 4-Star Linebacker Dawson Merritt Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its first signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star linebacker and edge rusher Dawson Merritt has signed with the Huskers. The 6-3, 215-pound signee hails from Stilwell, Kansas, in the Kansas City area and played high school football at Blue Valley High School.
Merritt committed to the Huskers on Nov.14 as he flipped from Alabama. He committed to the Cornhuskers over Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, and many others.
247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks calls Merritt an athletic defender.
“Experienced off the ball at linebacker and on the LOS as an edge," Brooks said. "Ideal role may be that of a primarily off-ball linebacker who can freelance in space, but gets designated pass-rush opportunities on obvious passing downs. Owns an impressive frame with verified length that should foster bulking capacity in a college strength program. Possesses the potential to become a strong NFL Draft candidate.”
Merritt’s father Dave played at NC State before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. He is currently the Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach.
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
MORE: Four Big Ten Teams Remain in College Football Playoff's Penultimate Rankings
MORE: Jeremy Pernell's 2024 All-Big Ten Football Team
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Fights Off Lindenwood
MORE: Resilient Nebraska Returns to Bowl Season: How the Huskers Are Building for the Future
MORE: Nebraska Defensive End James Williams to Enter Transfer Portal
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.