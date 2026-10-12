Three Four-Star Recruits Share Their Thoughts on Nebraska After Indiana Visit

Despite Nebraska's narrow loss to Indiana, recruits on campus took notice of Nebraska's progress and are excited about the program.

Four-Star safety Jackson Parker, Four-Star safety Terence Parsee, and Four-Star tight end Israel Johnigan all took in the Huskers’ first loss of the 2026 season, a 20-17 decision against the defending national champions. I spoke to all three before and after the game, and each described Memorial Stadium as one of the loudest, most energetic places they have been.

Jackson Parker | @imjacksonparker/instagram

Jackson Parker Sees a Program Headed Back Up

Parker is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound safety from California who ranks as the No. 43 player nationally, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 2 player in the state in the 2028 class, according to 247Sports. I spoke to him before the game about what he was most looking forward to. “I can’t wait to see how the culture is around Nebraska, and I really like the Nebraska history,” he said.

After the game, the crowd was the first thing he brought up. “The atmosphere was so loud the whole game. The fans brought so much presence into the stadium,” Parker said.

Fans always want to know how recruits react after a Nebraska loss, and Parker had a clear answer. “Nebraska football is going to be back where they have been historically. They may have lost, but they still should be fine!” he said.

Parker continued, “I really like the Huskers in my recruitment, and it’s a school I'm really considering.”

Terence Parsee | @notfamoustj/instagran

Terence Parsee Gets the Defense He Came to See

Parsee is a 6-foot, 175-pound safety from California who is ranked No. 71 nationally, No. 7 among safeties, and No. 6 in the state by On3. Nebraska offered him Aug. 21, and his recruitment has taken off since then. He picked up six offers in September, including Oregon, USC, and Alabama. He also added another offer the Sunday after his trip to Lincoln from Miami. I spoke to him before the game about what he wanted to see. “I’m looking at their defense. I wanna see them fly around and also make plays around the field,” he said.

I spoke to Parsee again after the game, and the atmosphere came up first. “The atmosphere was crazy, the loudest game I’ve been to yet,” he said. Parsee continued, “The best atmosphere I’ve been in all year. It was amazing.”

The defense was the main attraction. Nebraska held an Indiana rushing attack that ranks among the nation’s best in yards per carry at just 3.0 yards per rush, and the Hoosiers led for only 7:13 of the game. “The defensive performance was amazing. This was the best defense I saw in person throughout all my visits,” Parsee said. He also said he loves Nebraska’s defensive backs and how they played against Indiana.

The visit moved the Huskers up his list. “Nebraska is very high. I rate it very high on the list,” Parsee said, adding that Nebraska “made a big leap” in his recruitment after the trip.

Israel Johnigan | @johniigantest4/instagram

Israel Johnigan Gets the Time He Wanted

Johnigan is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end from Missouri. On3 lists him as the No. 163 player nationally, the No. 6 tight end and the No. 1 player in the state. I spoke to him before the game about what he hoped to get out of the trip. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with the coaches for sure. Last time I was there, it was limited, so definitely building on relationships,” he said.

After the game, I spoke to him again, and the crowd stood out. “The best atmosphere I’ve been in all year. It was amazing,” Johnigan said.

He also noticed how Nebraska deployed its tight ends against the Hoosiers. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea completed 25 of 43 passes for 263 yards and added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown, including a 39-yard score in the fourth quarter. “Love how they used the tight ends as well,” Johnigan said.

Johnigan also named the Huskers among his top teams. “The Huskers are definitely a top team in my recruitment right now,” he said.

Nebraska vs Indiana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Packed House of Prospects

The three were part of a large recruiting weekend. Nebraska’s visitor list included more than 20 prospects across the 2027 and 2028 classes, led by Five-Star edge David Jacobs of Georgia, the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class and an Ohio State commit. He came to support his younger brother, Four-Star defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs, a 2028 target the Huskers are pushing hard.

The full list of visitors from the Indiana game is here. The Huskers will be able to host more recruits for their matchup against Washington on October 31st. This could be a huge game to host recruits, especially if it's a night game, so stay tuned as we get closer to that date.

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