Brothers David and Dawson Jacobs Headline Recruits Set to Visit Nebraska for Indiana Showdown



Nebraska's biggest home game of the season is also shaping up as one of its biggest recruiting weekends.



The Huskers will host a star-studded group of prospects Saturday when Indiana comes to Lincoln, with more than 20 names expected on campus across the 2027 and 2028 classes.

This is the list as it stands right now. Check Skers Next on Instagram to stay up to date as more visitors are confirmed.

David and Dawson Jacob | @thequinnjacobs/instagram

Jacobs Brothers Make It a Family Affair

No visitor will draw more attention than five-star edge David Jacobs from Georgia. The 2027 prospect is regarded as the top prospect in the 2027 class and is committed to Ohio State. This trip is viewed more as support for his little brother's recruitment than a visit of his own.

That little brother is four-star defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs, a 2028 target the Huskers are pushing hard. Nebraska will have both Jacobs brothers in the building for one of the best atmospheres of the season, and anything can happen when a recruit of David's caliber is on campus. The Huskers will need to play their cards right.

Five-star quarterback Trae Taylor, also expected on campus, has already alluded to trying to flip David Jacobs.

Terence Parsee | @notfamoustj/instagram

Defensive Targets Eager to See Nebraska's Unit

Several of the visitors have a common draw, and it's what Nebraska's defense is doing on Saturdays. Four-star safety Terence Parsee from California is among them.

"I'm looking at their defense. I wanna see them fly around and also make plays around the field," Parsee said.

Another Californian, four-star safety Jackson Parker, feels the same pull, along with an appreciation for what the program stands for.

"I can't wait to see how the culture is around Nebraska, and I really like the Nebraska history," Parker said.

The defensive group is deep. Four-star defensive lineman RJ Wyms from Texas, four-star linebacker Brodie Metzger from Minnesota, four-star safety Jordan Hicks from California, four-star cornerback Dale Perry from Georgia, and four-star edge Owen Price from Nebraska are all expected in Lincoln.

Israel Johnigan | @johnigantest4/instagram

Johnigan Looking to Build Relationships

On the offensive side, four-star tight end Israel Johnigan from Missouri is one of the key names. His last trip to Lincoln didn't leave much time with the staff, and he wants that to change.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with the coaches for sure. Last time I was there it was limited, so definitely building on relationships. And why I'm visiting Nebraska is because I can see myself playing there, and that's really with any place I visit. There's a meaning behind every visit I take."

He's far from the only offensive prospect making the trip. Four-star wide receivers Khalil Taylor (PA), Baron Marshall (KS), and Isaiah Grant (IA) will be on campus, along with four-star offensive tackles Timi Aliu (GA), R'Monie Edwards (TX), and Justin Parish Jr. (NE). Four-star interior lineman Darrius Smiley (MO) rounds out the group.

Visitor List | @skersnext/instagram

2027 Visitor List

Name Position State Star Ranking David "DJ" Jacobs EDGE GA Five-Star Trae Taylor QB NE Five-Star Khalil Taylor WR PA Four-Star Timi Aliu OT GA Four-Star Matt Erickson OT NE Three Star

2028 Visitor List

Name Position State Star Ranking RJ Wyms DL TX Four-Star R'Mone Edwards OT TX Four-Star Jackson Parker S CA Four-Star Brodie Metzger LB MN Four-Star Dawson Jacobs DT GA Four-Star Chance Archangel EDGE LA Four-Star Jordan Hicks S CA Four-Star Baron Marshall WR KS Four-Star Israel Johnigan TE MO Four-Star Justin Parish Jr OT NE Four-Star Owen Price EDGE NE Four-Star Terence Parsee S CA Four-Star Isaiah Grant WR IA Four-Star Dale Perry CB GA Four-Star Darrius Smiley IOL MO Four-Star Jayden Stephens WR IA Three-Star Jeremiah McCall DL MI Three-Star Gerrit Dewaard OT NE Three-Star Thomas Inkelaar IOL KS Three-Star James Bennett OT CO Unranked Benney Maxwell III IOL IL Unranked

Nebraska has plenty to sell on Saturday, from a top-10 opponent to a defense that has caught the attention of top prospects. Check back after the game for reactions from some of the visitors.

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