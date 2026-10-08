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Brothers David and Dawson Jacobs Headline Recruits Set to Visit Nebraska for Indiana Showdown

The Huskers are expecting over 25 prospects across the 2027 and 2028 classes, and the list is still growing.
Elliott Dyrland|
David Jacobs
David Jacobs | @daviddjjacobs/instagram

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Nebraska Cornhuskers


Nebraska's biggest home game of the season is also shaping up as one of its biggest recruiting weekends.

The Huskers will host a star-studded group of prospects Saturday when Indiana comes to Lincoln, with more than 20 names expected on campus across the 2027 and 2028 classes.

This is the list as it stands right now. Check Skers Next on Instagram to stay up to date as more visitors are confirmed.

David and Dawson Jacob
David and Dawson Jacob | @thequinnjacobs/instagram

Jacobs Brothers Make It a Family Affair

No visitor will draw more attention than five-star edge David Jacobs from Georgia. The 2027 prospect is regarded as the top prospect in the 2027 class and is committed to Ohio State. This trip is viewed more as support for his little brother's recruitment than a visit of his own.

That little brother is four-star defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs, a 2028 target the Huskers are pushing hard. Nebraska will have both Jacobs brothers in the building for one of the best atmospheres of the season, and anything can happen when a recruit of David's caliber is on campus. The Huskers will need to play their cards right.

Five-star quarterback Trae Taylor, also expected on campus, has already alluded to trying to flip David Jacobs.

Terence Parsee
Terence Parsee | @notfamoustj/instagram

Defensive Targets Eager to See Nebraska's Unit

Several of the visitors have a common draw, and it's what Nebraska's defense is doing on Saturdays. Four-star safety Terence Parsee from California is among them.

"I'm looking at their defense. I wanna see them fly around and also make plays around the field," Parsee said.

Another Californian, four-star safety Jackson Parker, feels the same pull, along with an appreciation for what the program stands for.

"I can't wait to see how the culture is around Nebraska, and I really like the Nebraska history," Parker said.

The defensive group is deep. Four-star defensive lineman RJ Wyms from Texas, four-star linebacker Brodie Metzger from Minnesota, four-star safety Jordan Hicks from California, four-star cornerback Dale Perry from Georgia, and four-star edge Owen Price from Nebraska are all expected in Lincoln.

Israel Johnigan
Israel Johnigan | @johnigantest4/instagram

Johnigan Looking to Build Relationships

On the offensive side, four-star tight end Israel Johnigan from Missouri is one of the key names. His last trip to Lincoln didn't leave much time with the staff, and he wants that to change.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with the coaches for sure. Last time I was there it was limited, so definitely building on relationships. And why I'm visiting Nebraska is because I can see myself playing there, and that's really with any place I visit. There's a meaning behind every visit I take."

He's far from the only offensive prospect making the trip. Four-star wide receivers Khalil Taylor (PA), Baron Marshall (KS), and Isaiah Grant (IA) will be on campus, along with four-star offensive tackles Timi Aliu (GA), R'Monie Edwards (TX), and Justin Parish Jr. (NE). Four-star interior lineman Darrius Smiley (MO) rounds out the group.

Visitor List
Visitor List | @skersnext/instagram

2027 Visitor List

Name

Position

State

Star Ranking

David "DJ" Jacobs

EDGE

GA

Five-Star

Trae Taylor

QB

NE

Five-Star

Khalil Taylor

WR

PA

Four-Star

Timi Aliu

OT

GA

Four-Star

Matt Erickson

OT

NE

Three Star

2028 Visitor List

Name

Position

State

Star Ranking

RJ Wyms

DL

TX

Four-Star

R'Mone Edwards

OT

TX

Four-Star

Jackson Parker

S

CA

Four-Star

Brodie Metzger

LB

MN

Four-Star

Dawson Jacobs

DT

GA

Four-Star

Chance Archangel

EDGE

LA

Four-Star

Jordan Hicks

S

CA

Four-Star

Baron Marshall

WR

KS

Four-Star

Israel Johnigan

TE

MO

Four-Star

Justin Parish Jr

OT

NE

Four-Star

Owen Price

EDGE

NE

Four-Star

Terence Parsee

S

CA

Four-Star

Isaiah Grant

WR

IA

Four-Star

Dale Perry

CB

GA

Four-Star

Darrius Smiley

IOL

MO

Four-Star

Jayden Stephens

WR

IA

Three-Star

Jeremiah McCall

DL

MI

Three-Star

Gerrit Dewaard

OT

NE

Three-Star

Thomas Inkelaar

IOL

KS

Three-Star

James Bennett

OT

CO

Unranked

Benney Maxwell III

IOL

IL

Unranked

Nebraska has plenty to sell on Saturday, from a top-10 opponent to a defense that has caught the attention of top prospects. Check back after the game for reactions from some of the visitors.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

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Elliott Dyrland
ELLIOTT DYRLAND

Elliott Dyrland is the founder of recruits.huskers, a Nebraska football recruiting media platform delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. Through original reporting and interviews with high school football prospects, he has built a reputation for timely recruiting coverage and in-depth storytelling. Elliott focuses on covering the future of Nebraska football and the athletes shaping the program's next chapter.

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