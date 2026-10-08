Brothers David and Dawson Jacobs Headline Recruits Set to Visit Nebraska for Indiana Showdown
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Nebraska's biggest home game of the season is also shaping up as one of its biggest recruiting weekends.
The Huskers will host a star-studded group of prospects Saturday when Indiana comes to Lincoln, with more than 20 names expected on campus across the 2027 and 2028 classes.
This is the list as it stands right now. Check Skers Next on Instagram to stay up to date as more visitors are confirmed.
Jacobs Brothers Make It a Family Affair
No visitor will draw more attention than five-star edge David Jacobs from Georgia. The 2027 prospect is regarded as the top prospect in the 2027 class and is committed to Ohio State. This trip is viewed more as support for his little brother's recruitment than a visit of his own.
That little brother is four-star defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs, a 2028 target the Huskers are pushing hard. Nebraska will have both Jacobs brothers in the building for one of the best atmospheres of the season, and anything can happen when a recruit of David's caliber is on campus. The Huskers will need to play their cards right.
Five-star quarterback Trae Taylor, also expected on campus, has already alluded to trying to flip David Jacobs.
Defensive Targets Eager to See Nebraska's Unit
Several of the visitors have a common draw, and it's what Nebraska's defense is doing on Saturdays. Four-star safety Terence Parsee from California is among them.
"I'm looking at their defense. I wanna see them fly around and also make plays around the field," Parsee said.
Another Californian, four-star safety Jackson Parker, feels the same pull, along with an appreciation for what the program stands for.
"I can't wait to see how the culture is around Nebraska, and I really like the Nebraska history," Parker said.
The defensive group is deep. Four-star defensive lineman RJ Wyms from Texas, four-star linebacker Brodie Metzger from Minnesota, four-star safety Jordan Hicks from California, four-star cornerback Dale Perry from Georgia, and four-star edge Owen Price from Nebraska are all expected in Lincoln.
Johnigan Looking to Build Relationships
On the offensive side, four-star tight end Israel Johnigan from Missouri is one of the key names. His last trip to Lincoln didn't leave much time with the staff, and he wants that to change.
"I'm looking forward to spending more time with the coaches for sure. Last time I was there it was limited, so definitely building on relationships. And why I'm visiting Nebraska is because I can see myself playing there, and that's really with any place I visit. There's a meaning behind every visit I take."
He's far from the only offensive prospect making the trip. Four-star wide receivers Khalil Taylor (PA), Baron Marshall (KS), and Isaiah Grant (IA) will be on campus, along with four-star offensive tackles Timi Aliu (GA), R'Monie Edwards (TX), and Justin Parish Jr. (NE). Four-star interior lineman Darrius Smiley (MO) rounds out the group.
2027 Visitor List
Name
Position
State
Star Ranking
David "DJ" Jacobs
EDGE
GA
Five-Star
Trae Taylor
QB
NE
Five-Star
Khalil Taylor
WR
PA
Four-Star
Timi Aliu
OT
GA
Four-Star
Matt Erickson
OT
NE
Three Star
2028 Visitor List
Name
Position
State
Star Ranking
RJ Wyms
DL
TX
Four-Star
R'Mone Edwards
OT
TX
Four-Star
Jackson Parker
S
CA
Four-Star
Brodie Metzger
LB
MN
Four-Star
Dawson Jacobs
DT
GA
Four-Star
Chance Archangel
EDGE
LA
Four-Star
Jordan Hicks
S
CA
Four-Star
Baron Marshall
WR
KS
Four-Star
Israel Johnigan
TE
MO
Four-Star
Justin Parish Jr
OT
NE
Four-Star
Owen Price
EDGE
NE
Four-Star
Terence Parsee
S
CA
Four-Star
Isaiah Grant
WR
IA
Four-Star
Dale Perry
CB
GA
Four-Star
Darrius Smiley
IOL
MO
Four-Star
Jayden Stephens
WR
IA
Three-Star
Jeremiah McCall
DL
MI
Three-Star
Gerrit Dewaard
OT
NE
Three-Star
Thomas Inkelaar
IOL
KS
Three-Star
James Bennett
OT
CO
Unranked
Benney Maxwell III
IOL
IL
Unranked
Nebraska has plenty to sell on Saturday, from a top-10 opponent to a defense that has caught the attention of top prospects. Check back after the game for reactions from some of the visitors.
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Elliott Dyrland is the founder of recruits.huskers, a Nebraska football recruiting media platform delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. Through original reporting and interviews with high school football prospects, he has built a reputation for timely recruiting coverage and in-depth storytelling. Elliott focuses on covering the future of Nebraska football and the athletes shaping the program's next chapter.