Where Nebraska Stands with Four-Star Wide Receiver Khalil Taylor

For Nebraska, the importance of this visit is hard to overstate.

After missing out on several of its top wide receiver targets in the 2027 recruiting class, the Huskers will get one final opportunity to impress four-star pass-catcher Khalil Taylor before he announces his collegiate decision on July 6. Even with the nation's No. 1 quarterback, Trae Taylor, already committed, NU has struggled to add blue-chip talent at the position.

With 18 commitments currently in hand, here's the latest on perhaps the highest-rated target remaining on the Big Red's recruiting board.

Other Schools in the Race

Taylor, the No. 13 wide receiver prospect in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports, narrowed down his recruitment to six schools on Feb. 27. The Pennsylvania native included Georgia, Ohio State, Syracuse, Nebraska, Penn State, and Colorado among his finalists.

As a consensus top-100 recruit, however, Taylor's recruitment continued to evolve throughout the spring. Additional programs entered the picture, official visit plans shifted place, and several schools worked to position themselves for one final push before July.

To this point, Taylor has taken official visits to Colorado, Georgia, and Penn State. NU was originally scheduled to host him over the weekend of June 12, but the trip was pushed back one week. Now, the Huskers are expected to receive the final official visit of his recruitment over the weekend of June 19.

Who is Khalil Taylor?

Listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Taylor is coming off a junior year in which he totaled 33 receptions for 571 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Following the season, Taylor has continued to elevate his stock throughout the spring. Competing for the 24K Organization's "Cold Hearts" 7-on-7 team, he's emerged as one of the nation's best pass-catchers in the 2027 class.

That experience has also allowed him to develop a strong relationship with Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor. The duo has spent months competing alongside one another, building chemistry. Now, potentially, the two could pair together in Lincoln next fall.

For the Big Red, that connection is a significant part of the recruiting pitch. As the Huskers continue their pursuit of one of the highest-rated remaining targets on their board, having Trae Taylor actively involved in the recruitment can only help their cause.

Importance of Taylor's Official Visit

As recently as last week, Nebraska appeared to be in position to add another wide receiver commitment to its 2027 class. Instead, former Husker pledge Kaden Howard flipped to Georgia Tech, while Matthew Gregory ultimately chose UCLA.

Howard's decision didn't come as a surprise. However, NU likely believed Gregory would help offset the loss later in the week. Instead, the Huskers entered the second half of June with just one wide receiver commitment in the class and fewer proven options remaining on the board.

That's exactly why Taylor's visit is so important. Not only would the four-star prospect become the highest-rated wide receiver in Nebraska's 2027 haul, but his commitment would also give the Huskers a much-needed win at a position where they've frankly struck out. With the recruiting dead period on the horizon, this weekend could provide the Big Red with the answers it needs.

Nebraska Can Afford to be Selective, Right Now

Following the decisions of Howard and Gregory, Nebraska quickly moved to secure a commitment from three-star wide receiver Justyn Lindsay over the weekend of June 12. The Missouri native is currently regarded as the No. 1,423 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Still, at 6-foot-3, Lindsay fits the athletic profile NU's staff appears to like. While taking a chance on a developmental prospect, the Huskers have continued pursuing (remaining) higher-ranked targets as well.

With 18 wide receivers currently on the roster entering 2026, the Big Red can afford to be selective with its remaining takes. Regardless of how the room currently looks, adding one of the nation's top pass-catchers would be an easy decision for Nebraska's staff.

Bro let’s make this the last time we call this a visit. @KhalilTaylor08 it’s time to call @HuskerFootball home. #GBR https://t.co/wUweowt6Jt — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) June 15, 2026

Where Nebraska Stands Ahead of July

Stealing Taylor away from Penn State will be no small task. Even so, if there's a program capable of doing so, Nebraska believes it's them.

The Pennsylvania native has visited University Park a total of 17 times. With his official visit to Lincoln this weekend, it will only mark his third trip to campus for the Big Red.

A staff change at Penn State briefly opened the door, but the new coaching staff has since ramped up its efforts to keep the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania in-state. For the Huskers, there's little question that they enter the weekend chasing from behind. Still, Matt Rhule and company will get one final opportunity to make their pitch.

With the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in his ear, Nebraska has plenty of appeal. Even so, the comfort and familiarity of staying home will be difficult to overcome. Time will tell how the recruitment unfolds, but the Huskers will have a chance to pull off the upset before Taylor makes his decision next month.

Were he to choose the Big Red, he'd become the second-highest-ranked addition to date. If Nebraska can make that happen, they'd have five verbal pledges ranked within the top 150 of the class.