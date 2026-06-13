Kansas City-Area Wide Receiver Justyn Lindsay Commits to Nebraska

The Kansas City pipeline continues to produce for the Big Red.

On Saturday afternoon, three-star wide receiver Justyn Lindsay of Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, Mo., announced his commitment to the Huskers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound pass-catcher chose Nebraska over five other Division I schools.

Here's the latest on the newest addition to NU's 2027 recruiting class.

Other Schools in the Race

Surprisingly, Lindsay flew under the radar for much of his recruitment. In fact, Nebraska became the first program to offer him after a standout performance on the camp circuit last summer. Since then, Lindsay had made four unofficial visits to Lincoln, more than any other school.

The Missouri native returned to Nebraska to camp over the weekend of June 5, earning an invitation to officially visit campus the following week. After making yet another trip to Lincoln, the 6-foot-3 rising senior ultimately pledged to the Big Red.

Lindsay was also scheduled to officially visit Kent State on June 19, though that trip will likely no longer take place. For the Huskers, the pledge provides a second addition to the wide receiver room in the 2027 class. For Lindsay, it presents an opportunity to continue proving himself at the highest level of college football.

A Weird Turn at Wideout

Following the commitment flip of three-star pass-catcher Kaden Howard, Nebraska appeared to have his replacement lined up in the form of four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. However, in a surprising turn of events, Gregory this week announced his commitment to UCLA.

That left the Big Red in an unusual position, especially considering they hold a commitment from five-star quarterback Trae Taylor. Even with perhaps the nation's best signal-caller in the fold, NU continued to see several of its top wide receiver targets come off the board.

In Lindsay, the Huskers appear to have steadied the ship. With 18 wide receivers already on the roster, Nebraska did not necessarily need to land the highest-rated prospect available. Instead, the Big Red had the flexibility to take a chance on a player they clearly believe has significant upside. Given Lindsay's athletic profile and familiarity with the program, that appears to be exactly what they did.

2027 Wide Receiver Class

Before Lindsay's decision, Antayvious Ellis was the Huskers' only verbal pledge at wideout for 2027. The three-star pass-catcher, originally from Crowley, Texas, announced his decision to transfer to Millard South (NE) ahead of his senior year.

Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Ellis is definately on the smaller side, but has the athleticism needed to player bigger than his frame suggests. Still, NU wanted to pair him with another option within the class.

Ellis will finish his prep career as a teammate with Taylor. Together, the two will look to bring another NSAA Class A state championship to the Patriots before joining the Big Red in the spring of 2027.

Huskers Wide Receiver Outlook Following 2026

Nebraska's wide receiver room in 2026 is one of the deepest (apparent) position groups on the team. Eighteen players are listed on scholarship ahead of this fall, with only two of them expected to exhaust their eligibility this season.

The Huskers' junior pass-catcher class headlines the room. Returning starters Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter are expected to be joined by UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer as the top group. Others expected to factor in include Janiran Bonner, Cortez Mills, and Quinn Clark, but the room could see as many as double-digit players take snaps in the fall.

Four receiver signed with Nebraska in the 2026 recruiting class: Nalin Scott, Larry Miles, Maurice Purify II, and Jamari Brown. Each of the four was regarded as a three-star recruit in the final 247Sports rankings.

Wide Receivers on Roster:

Sr: Janiran Bonner Sr: Roman Mangini Jr: Jacory Barney Jr. Jr: Nyziah Hunter Jr: Kwazi Gilmer Jr: Demetrius Bell So: Quinn Clark So: Cortez Mills So: Keelan Smith So: Connor Schutt So: Hayes Miller So: DJ Singleton Jr. RFr: Jackson Carpenter RFr: Jeremiah Jones Fr: Larry Miles Fr: Nalin Scott Fr: Maurice Purify II Fr: Jamari Brown

What Lindsay's Commitment Means

Even though the Huskers have had one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 recruiting class committed for over a year, NU has struggled convincing pass-catchers to join him in Lincoln. With Lindsay, that is no longer the case.

Lindsay's commitment won't make national headlines, but he's performed well enough to impress the Husker staff. More importantly, they've now seen him perform with their own eyes multiple times.

Upon the Missouri native's decision, he became the 17th addition to the Big Red's 2027 recruiting class. When everything is said and done, NU will likely have north of 20 prospects added to its ranks. The future in Lincoln is bright. The continued success on the recruiting trail only argues that further. Carrying that momentum over to the defensive side of the ball will be the Huskers' staff's next task.



Let's see if it can be done.

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