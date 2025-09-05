Nebraska Soccer Beats Oregon State for Third Straight Win
Winning is quickly becoming a habit for the Nebraska women’s soccer team. On Thursday evening at Barbara Hibner Stadium, the Huskers delivered another commanding performance, defeating the Oregon State Beavers 2-0.
The victory extended Nebraska’s winning streak to three games. With that, this win also kept their undefeated start to the 2025 season alive, pushing their record to 4-0-2. Oregon State, on the other hand, continues to search for its first win, falling to 0-3-2.
Kayma Carpenter Strikes First for Nebraska
The Huskers wasted no time putting pressure on the Beavers’ defense, unleashing nine shots in the opening half alone. Their persistence paid off in the 23rd minute when Kayma Carpenter rose above her defenders and powered home a header off a perfectly timed cross from Reagan Raabe. The goal set the bar for the night and gave Nebraska the early edge it was looking for.
By halftime, the Huskers had already fired off the majority of their 14 total shots. The team showcased a determined approach that kept Oregon State on its heels. The Beavers, despite creating a few chances of their own, struggled to match Nebraska’s pace and precision in the attacking third.
Just five minutes into the second half, Raabe, who had already assisted on Carpenter’s opener, doubled the lead herself. With composure and confidence, she lifted a shot over the Oregon State goalkeeper to put the Huskers up 2-0. Her one-goal, one-assist performance was a difference-maker.
What’s Next for Nebraska
Meanwhile, other Huskers also stepped up offensively, with Sadie Waite testing the Beavers’ keeper with two shots on goal. Nebraska’s overall attacking depth was once again on display, creating a balanced threat that proved too much for Oregon State to contain.
While the offense grabbed the headlines, goalkeeper Cece Villa anchored the defense with another standout performance. She finished with five crucial saves, denying every chance Oregon State managed to create. It marked her second shutout of the season and ensured that Nebraska walked away with a clean-sheet victory.
Even though the Beavers generated 10 total shots, including five on target, Villa’s reliability between the posts kept the Huskers in control from start to finish.
With three straight wins under their belt, the Huskers now turn their focus to closing out non-conference play. Nebraska will host Kansas State on Sunday, Sept. 7, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. CDT. Fans who can’t make it to the stadium can catch the action live on B1G+.
