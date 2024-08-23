Huskers Pitchers Jordy Bahl and Trey Frahm Announce Engagement
Love is blooming in Lincoln as a couple of right-handed pitchers for the Huskers recently announced their engagement via social media.
Softball's Jordy Bahl and baseball's Trey Frahm each took to Instagram nearly a month ago and announced their big news.
Bahl, who won back-to-back national championship with Oklahoma, transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. She instantly received a hero's welcome when she announced her intent to come home but her season derailed after a handful of pitches.
The Huskers opened the season in Mexico and while pitching against Washington, she slipped while delivering a pitch and felt a “big pop” in her left knee before falling to the dirt.
An MRI confirmed surgery and she took a medical redshirt.
The injury left fans disappointed but her, it renewed a love for the game.
“It renewed my love for the game,” she told The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, “renewed my appreciation for everything. It’s been a really big year for everything. I didn’t realize how much I needed to take a step back.”
Bahl expects to be cleared to work at full speed in October. She also plans to graduate in May 2025 and pitch two more seasons at Nebraska.
Frahm, an Elkhorn native, transferred to Nebraska after starting his career at the College of Southern Nevada. He redshirted in 2023 and appeared in five games last season on the mound allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings work.
