Former Nebraska, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez to Start Jets' Preseason Finale Saturday
With time ticking away on the final week of the National Football League preseason, Adrian Martinez will have one final opportunity to cement his spot onto the New York Jets' roster.
The former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback is set to earn his first start of the preseason on Saturday after coach Robert Saleh announced that current starter Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets' starters will not play against the New York Giants. Martinez will open the contest while Wyoming rookie quarterback Andrew Peasley will close out the game in the second half.
Martinez has routinely been in the second-half role this preseason, leading the Jets to two wins so far. He notably led a game-winning drive against the Washington Commanders in the opening contest, while proceeding to push New York into favorable field positions to extend a second-half lead into a victory at Carolina.
The Nebraska alum has thrown for 171 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions through his two preseason performances. Peasley has passed for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Martinez has not made an NFL roster in his professional football career, but was named the United Football League's Most Valuable Player earlier this year after leading the Birmingham Stallions to a league title over the summer.
Martinez and the Jets face the New York Giants on Saturday with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CDT from MetLife Stadium. Final National Football League roster cuts are Aug. 27. Each franchise is allowed a 53-man roster, along with 17 practice squad spots.
