Marques Buford Earns Second Cornerback Spot for Nebraska Football
Nebraska football continues to count down the days until its season opener on Aug. 31 against UTEP, as the Big Red aim to lock down their starting lineups with preseason camp concluding.
Wednesday showcased the announcement of not only quarterback Dylan Raiola's starter status, but also the second cornerback spot as part of Tony White's defense opposite of Tommi Hill. Coach Matt Rhule announced during Wednesday's "Sports Nightly" program that junior defensive back Marques Buford Jr. will hold the position to begin the year.
"I think he's played excellent this camp. We have fast receivers, and he's played really well."- Matt Rhule on Marques Buford Jr.
Buford is coming off of a redshirt season in 2023, after a lingering injury suffered against Wisconsin in 2022 to play the final four games, including two starts. The junior totaled 18 tackles and had career highs with three tackles for loss and one sack. By only participating in four games, Buford maintained his redshirt status.
The defensive back routinely played safety in his first three seasons in Lincoln, and will now make the transition to cornerback. Rhule added on "Sports Nightly" that other players may see action at the spot throughout the season.
"These guys are emerging, they are growing. They'll compete it out each week," Rhule said. "Ceyair Wright, Blye Hill, Jeremiah Charles - I'm sure I'm forgetting some names in there - we have a lot of guys who can go in and play corner."
Buford has adjusted well in the off-season despite losing secondary's coach Evan Cooper. After he was replaced by current coach John Butler, the junior spoke on the group's attitude.
"Honestly, we're just ready to put our heads down and keep working. I felt like it was just a minor hiccup of what we have going on. Nobody was really devastated," Buford said. "We did a great job making sure everyone know, 'Hey this is happening. It is what it is."
The defensive back was also one of eight defensive players to be awarded a single-digit jersey Tuesday, signifying the "toughest" players on the team as voted on by his peers.
Buford's younger brother, Mario, joined the Huskers as a defensive back as a member of the class of 2024.
