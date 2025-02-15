Jordy Bahl Hits 3 of Nebraska Softball’s 10 Homers in Friday Sweep
With a bang, the No. 18 Nebraska Husker softball team began its five-game stay at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M.
Nebraska swept its two contests Friday against Texas A&M - Corpus Christi and New Mexico State by scores of 20-1 and 10-0 to earn their third and four run-rule victories of the season.
The offense produced 23 hits, 10 home runs, and 15 extra-base hits.
The Husker offense displayed power that hasn't been seen since a 15-13 win on April 3, 2017, against Rutgers. That was the last time Nebraska launched five home runs in a game.
In total, the Huskers outscored their opponents 30-1 in 11 innings and hit nine home runs. Junior Jordy Bahl hit three home runs while classmate Ava Kuszak also recorded two.
Game One
No. 18 Nebraska softball powered past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a dominant 20-1, five-inning win Friday morning. The Huskers erupted for a pair of eight-run innings and showcased a well-rounded offensive attack.
Five players homered as Nebraska racked up 20 runs on 13 hits, tallying 18 RBIs and three doubles. The offensive outburst marked the program’s highest run total in a game since April 3, 2016.
NU actually trailed after the first inning when the Islanders took an early 1-0 lead but it didn't last long.
Emmerson Cope drew a walk, and Samantha Bland singled to shortstop before advancing to second on an Islander error to start the second inning. The miscue allowed pinch-runner Nessa McMillen to score, putting the Huskers on the board.
A few batters later, Lauren Camenzind’s RBI single brought Bland home, giving NU a 2-1 lead.
The Huskers broke the game open in the third with an eight-run inning.
Jordy Bahl launched her second home run of the season, while Olivia DiNardo and Kacie Hoffmann each reached base. A Cope groundout moved both runners over, setting up Bland’s second hit of the morning, a two-run single that made it 4-1.
Hannah Camenzind followed with an RBI double to bring in Bland, prompting a pitching change. Lauren Camenzind then plated her sister, extending the lead to 7-1.
Ava Kuszak capped off the explosive inning with a three-run homer, scoring Abbie Squier and Lauren Camenzind to push the advantage to 10-1.
Nebraska kept rolling in the fourth.
Ava Bredwell, Cope, and Natalia Hill all walked before Alina Felix reached on an error, bringing home Bredwell and moving the runners over. Malia Thoms then crushed a grand slam — her first career home run — to drive in Felix, Hill, and Cope, stretching the lead to 15-1.
Kennadi Williams later scored on a Katelyn Caneda double, and Caneda came home on an error. Talia Tokheim followed with a homer, making it 18-1 after four innings.
Felix put the finishing touches on the win with a two-run homer in the fifth, sealing the 20-1 run-rule victory — Nebraska’s third run-rule win of the season.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Five different Huskers scored a home run, the first time that has happened since a 15-13 win on April 3, 2017 against Rutgers.
- NU posted two eight-run innings on Friday morning – the third and the fourth.
- Twenty-two different Huskers saw action in the game against the Islanders.
- Malia Thoms posted a new career high in RBIs with four.
- Alina Felix also earned a new career high in RBIs with three.
- Eighteen different players scored a run in the game.
- The Huskers scored 20 runs, marking the fourth time in school history that they have racked up 20-plus runs in a game and the first since April 3, 2016, at Maryland (26-4).
Game Two
Bahl (2-1) dominated in the circle, earning the win with five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight without a walk. Kylee Magee pitched a perfect inning in relief to close out the game.
Bahl also led the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Kuszak, Olivia DiNardo, and Abbie Squier each added a home run.
Nebraska struck early in the first inning when Kuszak and DiNardo drew walks, setting up Lauren Camenzind’s two-run single for a quick 2-0 lead. The Huskers' power surged in the second as Squier, Kuszak, and Bahl belted three consecutive home runs, pushing the advantage to 5-0.
Bahl’s bat stayed hot in the fourth, launching her second homer of the game to drive in Squier, who had reached on a walk, making it 7-0.
The Huskers put the game out of reach in the sixth when Bahl doubled and scored on DiNardo’s first home run of the season.
Kacie Hoffmann followed with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and was replaced by pinch-runner Nessa McMillen. After Lauren Camenzind walked, Talia Tokheim’s sacrifice fly brought McMillen home, sealing the 10-0 run-rule victory.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- In the bottom of the second inning, Nebraska homered three times in a row, marking the first time accomplishing that feat since a 14-4 win over New Mexico State on Feb. 17, 2022, when Courtney Wallace, Camyl Armendariz, and Billie Andrews went back-to-back-to-back.
- Jordy Bahl posted new career highs with two home runs, three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
- NU outscored its Friday opponents 30-1.
