Nebraska Baseball Opens Weekend With 8-5 Win Over Rutgers
Although Nebraska baseball has yet to win a Big Ten Conference series this season, the Huskers will have two chances to do so this weekend.
Nebraska opened the series against Rutgers with an 8-5 win Friday night at Haymarket Park. The Huskers improve to 13-17 on the year and 3-7 in Big Ten Play while the Scarlet Knights fall to 14-16 overall and 4-6 in the league.
The first two innings took 70 minutes to get through, with the teams combining for 10 runs.
Rutgers struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Nebraska answered with five runs on six hits in the bottom half of the frame.
The Scarlet Knights added three more runs the next half inning. The Huskers had a potential answer coming with the bases loaded and two outs but a strikeout ended the opportunity.
Riley Silva gave NU the lead again in the fifth inning, driving in two runs on a single through the left side. A Dylan Carey sacrifice fly in the eighth gave the Big Red another insurance run.
Will Walsh allowed five runs on nine hits over 5.0 innings, taking the win and improving to 4-4 on the year. Luke Broderick got the save for his 1.1 innings, allowing just one batter to reach base.
The Huskers tallied 13 hits on the night, with five guys finishing with two hits. Carey was one of those, using his two hits to drive in three runs.
Nebraska and Rutgers continue the series Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CDT on B1G+.
