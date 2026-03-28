Jordy Frahm Sets Program Record as Nebraska Softball Snaps UCLA's 22-Game Win Streak

The No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers snapped the nation's second-longest winning streak on Friday night, handing the No. 7 UCLA Bruins a 4-1 loss at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

With the win, Nebraska extended its win streak to 14 games and improved to 25-5 on the season and 7-0 in the Big Ten. UCLA fell to 28-4 and 9-1 in the Big Ten.

Alone at the top. pic.twitter.com/O8cfWboR3t — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 28, 2026

Alexis Jensen (12-2) earned the win, but it was Jordy Frahm who set a new program mark. The senior saved her eighth game of the season, passing head coach Rhonda Revelle for sole possession of the single-season saves record.

Revelle set the previous record of seven in 1983.

Nebraska and UCLA could be playing for the Big Ten title as both teams sit atop the conference standings and are ranked in the Top 10 across all four major polls.

The first of three games between the Huskers and the Bruins lived up to the hype.

Hannah Camenzind reached base three times with a home run and two walks. She drove in three runs and delivered the game-winning hit with a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

Hannah Coor had two hits for the Huskers and Kacie Hoffmann drove in the team's fourth run.

Jensen contained one of the nation's most powerful offenses, holding the Bruins to just one run on four hits. She walked one and struck out six across 5.0 innings of work. Frahm slammed the door with two scoreless frames and two strikeouts.

UCLA starter Taylor Tinsley (15-3) held Nebraska hitless through the first three innings. She allowed four earned runs on five hits over six innings, issuing a career-high seven walks while striking out seven.

Tinsley suffered just her third loss of the season and first since Feb. 13.

After exchanging three scoreless frames, UCLA scored in the top of the fourth on singles from Megan Grant, Kaniya Bragg, and Bri Alejandre.

Grant accounted for UCLA's lone run, going 1-for-3 and extending her hitting streak to 17 games.

But, the lead didn't last long.

In the home half of the fifth, Frahm was hit by a pitch, and Camenzind crushed a two-run opposite-field home run to give NU a 2-1 lead.

The Big Red added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth after Coor doubled and scored on a Hoffmann single. Katelyn Caneda ran for Hoffmann and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Camenzind.

Frahm retired UCLA in order and put an exclamation point on the win with a strikeout of Jolyna Lamar to end the game.

HUSKERS TAKE GAME ONE. pic.twitter.com/MPpFa8gILp — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 28, 2026

The two teams return to Bowllin Stadium for the second game of the series on Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

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