Nebraska Softball Assistant Coach Jordy Frahm Reveals First Baby's Gender

Former Nebraska two-way star and current assistant coach Jordy Frahm revealed the gender of her first baby in a social media post.

Frahm and her husband, Trey, are having a baby girl.

"Celebrated 250 years of America with little baby Liberty on the way," Frahm wrote in a caption posted on Sunday, July 5.

Frahm also posted a series of photos from the holiday weekend that included one of an American flag-themed onesie with ruffles and bows.

Baby Liberty is due in December.

Frahm shocked the softball world when she announced her pregnancy shortly after the Cornhuskers were eliminated from the Women's College World Series by the Texas Longhorns. She hit a home run in the first inning and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the 3-1 loss.

With her first-inning home run in that game, Frahm became the first player in NCAA softball history to record back-to-back seasons of 20-plus homers and 20-plus wins.

Nebraska returned to the WCWS in Oklahoma City for the first time since 2013, beating Arkansas in its opening game in an extra-inning thriller that ended with a walk-off home run from Ava Kuszak. Frahm pitched 10 innings against the Razorbacks and helped the Huskers to a 5-3 win. She pitched two innings of a 5-1 loss to Alabama.

Frahm was also named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and the NFCA Player of the Year in 2026. She became the first back-to-back winner of the NFCA's prestigious award since its inception in 2016.

Frahm also earned First-Team All-American honors, becoming the 14th player ever to earn the recognition four times.

In addition, the right-handed pitcher earned a Gold Glove in 2026.

“God's fingerprints were all over this team, all over my story, all over my career,” Frahm said after NU was eliminated from the tournament. “I do truly believe that the way today ended is a part of that story, as well.”

When Frahm announced her pregnancy, she was already three months along, which means she played most of the season while growing another human.

The pregnancy also explains why Frahm opted out of playing professional softball this summer.

However, Frahm hinted at staying involved with the sport during her final press conference of the year.

“The cool thing about that is just because I'm done playing now, that doesn't have to be over, that doesn't have to end,” Frahm said. “Growing the game will now just look different. It will still be the same love for wanting to grow the sport, especially in the state of Nebraska, but all over the country. Just the way I go about that will look a little different now.”

As a senior, Frahm paced the NU offense with a .403 batting average and 20 home runs. Frahm has added 51 RBIs, 11 doubles and 60 runs scored. She had a slugging percentage of .806 and an on-base percentage of .496.

In the circle, the Papillion, Neb., native was 21-6 with a 1.37 ERA and 12 saves. Her 12 saves set a Nebraska single-season record, tied the Big Ten single-season record and ranked sixth in NCAA history. She recorded eight shutouts, struck out 251 batters and walked 33.

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