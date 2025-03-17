NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket Revealed: Nebraska Opens Against Louisville in Forth Worth
Nebraska women's basketball is going dancing.
The NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket was unveiled Sunday evening. The Huskers made the field as an at-large bid after going 21-11 on the year, 10-8 in the Big Ten Conference, and making a run to the league tournament quarterfinals.
Nebraska is a 10-seed in Regional 3. The Huskers will take on 7-seed Louisville Friday in Forth Worth.
Louisville is 21-10 on the year, including a 13-5 record in ACC play. In the latest AP Top 25, the Cardinals received votes to be 30th in the nation.
The host team is 2-seed TCU, who take on Fairleigh Dickinson. The winners will play Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.
The rest of the region features Texas (1), Notre Dame (3), Ohio State (4), Tennessee (5), Michigan (6), Illinois (8), Creighton (9), Iowa State/Princeton (11), South Florida (12), Montana State (13), Stephen F. Austin (14), High Point/William & Mary (16).
Times and television or streaming destinations will be announced later.
The entire bracket can be found at NCAA.com.
