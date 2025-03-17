All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Selected for College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas

The Huskers faded over the final month of the season, missing a return trip to the NCAA Tournament. Instead, Nebraska is off to Las Vegas for the inaugural College Basketball Crown.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Nebraska men's basketball isn't over.

The inaugural College Basketball Crown field was announced Monday morning. The Huskers are among the 16 teams headed to Las Vegas later this month.

Nebraska will take on Arizona State on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. CDT at MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a win, they would face the winner of Georgetown and Washington State on April 2.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) celebrates after a three-point basket against the Southern California Trojans.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams celebrates after a three-point basket against USC on Jan. 22. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“We are excited to have an opportunity to continue our season and play in the first-ever College Basketball Crown,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “When we met as a team following the regular season, the players wanted a chance to continue playing. This has been a resilient group, and we are looking forward to a chance to play in the Crown.”

The rest of the field features Utah, Butler, George Washington, Boise State, DePaul, Cincinnati, Oregon State, UCF, Colorado, Villanova, Tulane, and USC.

Teams advancing to the semifinals will be guaranteed to receive money from the NIL pool. Semfinal losers will get $50,000 each, the runner-up will receive $100,000, and the championship will earn $300,000.

2025 College Basketball Crown bracket
2025 College Basketball Crown bracket / College Basketball Crown

The College Basketball Crown features programs from the Big Ten, Big East, and Big 12, as well as at-large teams from other leagues. Only one of those three priority leagues had a team go to the NIT, making the CBC a higher priority, whether by competition or contract, than what has traditionally been the second-best competition behind the NCAA Tournament.

The CBC will run March 31 through April 6. FS1 will broadcast the first and second rounds, with the semifinals and championship on FOX.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

