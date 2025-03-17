Nebraska Men's Basketball Selected for College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas
The Nebraska men's basketball isn't over.
The inaugural College Basketball Crown field was announced Monday morning. The Huskers are among the 16 teams headed to Las Vegas later this month.
Nebraska will take on Arizona State on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. CDT at MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a win, they would face the winner of Georgetown and Washington State on April 2.
“We are excited to have an opportunity to continue our season and play in the first-ever College Basketball Crown,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “When we met as a team following the regular season, the players wanted a chance to continue playing. This has been a resilient group, and we are looking forward to a chance to play in the Crown.”
The rest of the field features Utah, Butler, George Washington, Boise State, DePaul, Cincinnati, Oregon State, UCF, Colorado, Villanova, Tulane, and USC.
Teams advancing to the semifinals will be guaranteed to receive money from the NIL pool. Semfinal losers will get $50,000 each, the runner-up will receive $100,000, and the championship will earn $300,000.
The College Basketball Crown features programs from the Big Ten, Big East, and Big 12, as well as at-large teams from other leagues. Only one of those three priority leagues had a team go to the NIT, making the CBC a higher priority, whether by competition or contract, than what has traditionally been the second-best competition behind the NCAA Tournament.
The CBC will run March 31 through April 6. FS1 will broadcast the first and second rounds, with the semifinals and championship on FOX.
