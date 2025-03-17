HuskerMax Today: Bracket Reactions, Women to Fort Worth, Men to the Crown, Baseball Gets Swept
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry dive into the March Madness in different ways for Nebraska men's and women's basketball and look at a bad weekend for Husker baseball.
March Madness is here!
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry look at the bracket reveals for the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, including the Husker women off to face Louisville. NU men's hoops are headed to Las Vegas for the College Basketball Crown.
Plus, a bad beginning to the Big Ten Conference slate got worse with a weekend sweep at the hands of UCLA.
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
