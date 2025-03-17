All Huskers

HuskerMax Today: Bracket Reactions, Women to Fort Worth, Men to the Crown, Baseball Gets Swept

Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry dive into the March Madness in different ways for Nebraska men's and women's basketball and look at a bad weekend for Husker baseball.

Kaleb Henry

March Madness is here!

Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry look at the bracket reveals for the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, including the Husker women off to face Louisville. NU men's hoops are headed to Las Vegas for the College Basketball Crown.

Plus, a bad beginning to the Big Ten Conference slate got worse with a weekend sweep at the hands of UCLA.

Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

