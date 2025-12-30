Don't Be Surprised When You Don't See 'Bahl' for Nebraska Softball This Spring

Nebraska softball head coach won't be writing Jordy Bahl's name on her lineup card this spring.

But that doesn't mean the 2025 Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year won't be playing for the Huskers in 2026.

After getting married to former Nebraska baseball player Trey Frahm in August, Jordy Frahm will be the name Revelle writes down as her starting pitcher, designated player, first baseman, or outfielder. A spokesperson for the university confirmed the news to Softball On SI.

The Frahms married on Aug. 2 surrounded by family and friends in a stunning farm setting.

The Huskers will be looking to make the Women's College World Series after coming up one game short in 2025. | Nebraska Athletics

The bridal party included first baseman Bella Bacon, outfielder Hannah Coor, former Husker pitcher Kaylin Kinney, former outfielder Abbie Squier, and former infielder Abbey Newlun.

Frahm posted a series of photos from her wedding day on Instagram shortly after saying, "I do."

"And all my days, I’ve been held in your hands," Frahm wrote.

"You never fail God. You ALWAYS are working for the good. There are long days and nights where it doesn’t always make sense, but you show us over and over, if it’s not good, YOU ARE NOT DONE.❤️

"I’ll never forget this evening. On August 2, I’ve never been more flooded with gratitude, and humbled to feel such a love. From the beautiful celebration that so many people put time and energy into preparing (especially my mother), to having never experienced so many special people from my life all under one roof, and to be marrying the man that GOD chose for me, it was the most perfect night.

"It really makes me think about how marriage is a resemblance of the gospel and God‘s relationship with his people. A sweet taste of the wedding celebration that will happen in heaven when we all go home one day. What a celebration that will be.😊

Frahm is coming off one of the best individual seasons in Nebraska program history, setting single-season records for home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

The Papillion native also became the first Husker to be named a top-3 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year, and was named the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same season.

Frahm and the Huskers open the 2026 season on Feb. 6 against Washington at the UTSA Invitational.

