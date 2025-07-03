Nebraska Softball Freshman Pitcher Alexis Jensen Claims Second Team All-America Accolades
Nebraska softball continues to add accolades for future Cornhuskers.
On Thursday, MaxPreps named Nebraska softball freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen a second team All-American. The Gretna native also claimed MaxPreps' Player of the Year honor earlier this summer, and was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year. It was Jensen's third player of the year honor earned in her career, as the Gretna High School alum earned the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year as well.
The left-handed pitcher led the Dragons to a 38-0 season in 2024, winning 20 games in the circle with a 0.29 ERA. Gretna won the Class A title game after finishing her junior season in 2023 in the semifinals. Jensen finished her third prep season with a 24-3 record and a 1.31 ERA allowing 78 hits and striking out 264 batters.
“Alexis Jensen is the best pitcher and most well-rounded hitter and teammate in the state. Her competitiveness is unmatched. Without her in the lineup, Gretna doesn’t have the season they had," Papillion-LaVista South coach Tom Horton said in the Gatorade press release.
Jensen verbally committed to Nebraska during her junior season, and officially signed with the program in November. She is set to join a talented and experienced pitching staff with fellow Nebraska native Jordy Bahl, Kylee Magee, and Hannah Camenzind.
“[Coach Revelle] was so bubbly and like a little kid running around and I thought it would be a great fit,” Jensen said following her commitment announcement in the fall of 2023. Jensen will be joined at Nebraska by her fellow high school teammate Carlie Muhlbach who also committed to the Huskers.
“I chose Nebraska because it felt like an amazing place to play and be at," Jensen said in her national signing day in November.
“Alexis is a fierce competitor who is equally talented on both sides of the ball – a powerful and explosive athlete who will help us win games with her bat and from the pitcher’s circle. She will give her all to help her team and teammates have success. Husker Nation, it is going to be fun to watch 99 put on the jersey and compete for the Red Team," Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle said of Jensen.
Jensen and her Gretna teammates join the Huskers after the Big Red wrapped up a 43-15 season, finishing 17-5 in Big Ten play while claiming the Baton Rouge regional in the Big Red's postseason run. NU fell short of the Women's College World Series falling to No. 7 Tennessee in back-to-back contests in the Knoxville Super Regional.
