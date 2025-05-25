All Huskers

Tennessee Outlasts Nebraska Softball to Win the Knoxville Super Regional

The Huskers see their season come to an end after back-to-back losses by one run.

Tennessee utility Ella Dodge (25) tags Nebraska infielder Ava Kuszak (7) out at second base during a NCAA super regionals softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska softball finished one win shy of Oklahoma City.

An early home run proved to be the difference in Game Three of the Knoxville Super Regional, where No. 7 national seed Tennessee outlasted Nebraska, 1-0. The Volunteers improve to 45-15 and advance to the Women's College World Series while the Huskers close the season at 43-14.

Tennessee utility Ella Dodge (25) and Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly gesture to the outfield to review where the ball hit in the outfield during a NCAA super regionals softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just as she did yesterday, Vol Ella Dodge lifted a home run in the opening frame against Husker Jordy Bahl. From there, neither team could a way to score.

The best chance for either team to add to the scoring came in the top of the fifth inning. Nebraska had runners on runners on second and third with one out. After a strikeout, Ava Bredwell walked to load the bases, but a another strikeout ended the inning just three pitches later.

Bahl pitched every inning of the super regional for the Big Red. On Sunday, she allowed one run on four hits, stirking out four and not issuing any walks.

Nebraska's Jordyn Bahl (98) pitches during a NCAA super regionals softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side, SEC Pitcher of the Year Karlyn Pickens was dominant. Pickens gave up just two hits and walked one, striking out 10 in the win to send her team to Oklahoma City for the second time in three years.

