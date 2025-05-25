Tennessee Outlasts Nebraska Softball to Win the Knoxville Super Regional
Nebraska softball finished one win shy of Oklahoma City.
An early home run proved to be the difference in Game Three of the Knoxville Super Regional, where No. 7 national seed Tennessee outlasted Nebraska, 1-0. The Volunteers improve to 45-15 and advance to the Women's College World Series while the Huskers close the season at 43-14.
Just as she did yesterday, Vol Ella Dodge lifted a home run in the opening frame against Husker Jordy Bahl. From there, neither team could a way to score.
The best chance for either team to add to the scoring came in the top of the fifth inning. Nebraska had runners on runners on second and third with one out. After a strikeout, Ava Bredwell walked to load the bases, but a another strikeout ended the inning just three pitches later.
Bahl pitched every inning of the super regional for the Big Red. On Sunday, she allowed one run on four hits, stirking out four and not issuing any walks.
On the other side, SEC Pitcher of the Year Karlyn Pickens was dominant. Pickens gave up just two hits and walked one, striking out 10 in the win to send her team to Oklahoma City for the second time in three years.
