'I Find It Funny Others Say I'll Decommit': Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Reiterates Decision
The Nebraska Cornhuskers got a steal in Trae Taylor, who is one of the nation's top 2027 QB prospects. He committed to Coach Matt Rhule back on May 1, which was moved up from an original decision date of June 6.
Taylor picked the Huskers over Illinois, Texas A&M, LSU, and many other schools that were attempting to land the potential five-star talent. Since committing to the Cornhuskers, Taylor has played a huge part in peer recruiting, and it has caught the attention of many.
This led to a fan stating "Bro BLEEDS Husker Red" on social media, which ultimately led to an intriguing response from the high school talent.
Taylor would go on to reply by saying, "That’s why I find it funny when others say I’ll decommit… as long as that staff is in that building, I’m coming in 18 months to Lincoln. With hopefully multiple buddies."
Taylor has made it clear to HuskerMax that he has no plans of committing and decommitting, and that the school of his choice is where he wants to end up. The Huskers did a great job in Taylor's recruitment, which gave them the nod in the end, and would later be stamped by Dylan Raiola and company.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Former Husker Sarah Pavan on John Cook's Retirement, Dani Busboom Kelly, and Podcasting About Volleyball
- Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez Selected for U.S. National Team Roster Pool Ahead of the Volleyball Nation's League
- Nebraska Women's Basketball to Play North Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon
- Nebrasketball Adds Commitment from 7-1 Center Fridrik Leo Curtis from Iceland
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor's Daily Routine Goes Viral
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.