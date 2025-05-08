All Huskers

'I Find It Funny Others Say I'll Decommit': Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Reiterates Decision

Nebraska Cornhuskers commit Trae Taylor reassures he isn't going anywhere and will be coming to Lincoln in 2027.

Caleb Sisk

2027 Trae Taylor with current QB Dylan Raiola.
2027 Trae Taylor with current QB Dylan Raiola. / @Qb6Trae/X
In this story:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got a steal in Trae Taylor, who is one of the nation's top 2027 QB prospects. He committed to Coach Matt Rhule back on May 1, which was moved up from an original decision date of June 6.

Taylor picked the Huskers over Illinois, Texas A&M, LSU, and many other schools that were attempting to land the potential five-star talent. Since committing to the Cornhuskers, Taylor has played a huge part in peer recruiting, and it has caught the attention of many.

This led to a fan stating "Bro BLEEDS Husker Red" on social media, which ultimately led to an intriguing response from the high school talent.

Taylor would go on to reply by saying, "That’s why I find it funny when others say I’ll decommit… as long as that staff is in that building, I’m coming in 18 months to Lincoln. With hopefully multiple buddies."

Taylor has made it clear to HuskerMax that he has no plans of committing and decommitting, and that the school of his choice is where he wants to end up. The Huskers did a great job in Taylor's recruitment, which gave them the nod in the end, and would later be stamped by Dylan Raiola and company.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting