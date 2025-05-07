Nebraska Women's Basketball to Play North Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon
Nebraska women's basketball is returning to the Sanford Pentagon.
NU and the Sanford Pentagon announced Wednesday that the Huskers will play North Dakota State on Nov. 16 in Sioux Falls. Ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date.
“We are thrilled to be returning to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls again in the 2025-2026 season. What an incredible basketball venue it proved to be this past season, and Husker fans did not disappoint.” Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams said. “Playing a quality opponent like North Dakota State, which went deep into the postseason this past year, will help prepare us for the rigors of the Big Ten Conference. We look forward to seeing a bunch of Husker fans at the Pentagon again this fall.”
This will be the second consecutive year that Nebraska will play at the Sanford Pentagon. Last year, the Huskers beat South Dakota 113-70.
This will also be the first-ever regular-season meeting between Nebraska and North Dakota State. Prior to last season, the two teams played a closed scrimmage.
“Two programs coming off postseason appearances with regional athletes on both rosters makes for a great game for the teams and the fans,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We are proud to showcase women’s basketball – something we have been doing for years – and this game builds on our history and commitment to the sport.”
Despite the departures of multiple seniors, including first-team All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski, Nebraska brings back a plethora of talent for next season. That includes guard Britt Prince, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team this past season. The Huskers also return former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who missed much of last season with an injury, as well as starters Logan Nissley, Jessica Petrie and Callin Hake, among others.
NU has also added several transfers during the offseason: Claire Johnson (Samford), Emily Fisher (Maryland), Hailey Weaver (Northwestern), and Eliza Maupin (Kansas State). Alanna Neale is the lone high school signee.
Nebraska is coming off of back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in a decade. The Huskers are 86-47 over the past four years, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.
Although no official announcement has been made, reports have indicated that Nebraska men's basketball will take on Oklahoma at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 15.
