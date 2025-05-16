Nebraska Volleyball Officially Signs 6-5 Italian Opposite Hitter Virginia Adriano
A major addition to Nebraska volleyball is now complete.
Coach Dani Busboom Kelly announced the addition of Virginia Adriano on Friday. Adriano is a 6-5 opposite hitter from Turin, Italy who will have three years of NCAA eligibility.
"Virginia is an opposite hitter with great size who has a ton of high-level international experience, and we are thrilled she wants to come overseas and play for Nebraska," Busboom Kelly said. "Virginia is a well-balanced player in terms of her attack, block and serve. She will be a great addition to our program."
Adriano most recently played for Bergamo in Serie A1, Italy's top professional league. In the season finale against Megabox on March 30, she recorded 21 kills and three blocks with an ace. Adriano averaged 2.39 kills per set with a .385 hitting percentage as Bergamo finished eighth in the 14-team league.
In 2023-24, Adriano played in Serie A2 with Volley Hermaea Olbia and totaled 395 kills with a .384 hitting percentage, along with 27 aces and 24 blocks.
Representing the Italy U23 National Team, Adriano won a gold medal at the European Championships in 2024. She also won a U19 title with Italy at the European Championships in 2022. Adriano was part of the Italy team that finished second at the U21 World Championship in 2023.
Adriano, who will be 21 years old when the season begins, adds size and experience to a position of need for the Huskers. All-American Merritt Beason took her experience with her to the Pro Volleyball Federation as the first overall pick in last year's draft. The Big Red recently signed two-time All-Big 12 selection Allie Sczech from Baylor.
After Sczech, freshman Ryan Hunter is next in line at opposite. Despite success this spring that saw her as one of the dominant forces, especially against Kansas, she has yet to appear in a collegiate match for a team that has national championship aspirations.
Adriano also becomes one of the tallest players on the roster for the Big Red. Taylor Landfair is the only other player listed at 6-5, with Rebekah Allick and Sczech at 6-4, and the trio of Andi Jackson, Teraya Sigler and Campbell Flynn at 6-3.
With the Adriano addition become official, that creates a stunning three-way race for the position between her, Sczech and Hunter. Outside of the libero battle, Nebraska appears to be set at the other positions with returning starters in Bergen Reilly (setter), Harper Murray (outside hitter), Allick (middle blocker), and Jackson (middle blocker), with Sigler likely to take the second outside hitter spot.
Nebraska opens the season with the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena The Huskers face Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 and Stanford on Aug. 24.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Listed as a Big Ten 'Dark Horse'
- Nebraska Baseball Completes Largest Comeback in 15 Years, Tops Purdue
- Nebrasketball's Brice Williams Impresses at NBA Draft Combine
- Nebraska to Play in 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series
- Baton Rouge Regional Preview with Voice of Nebraska Softball Nate Rohr
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.