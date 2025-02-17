Nebraska Softball to Compete in 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational
Adding to the excitement surrounding the Nebraksa softball program was a major announcement Sunday night.
ESPN revealed the 2026 tournament field for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitation and Nebraska is one of the 16 teams heading to the Eddie C. Moore Complex next season.
Nebraska will be joined at the tournament by Big Ten members Northwestern and UCLA. Duke, Florida State and North Carolina State represent the ACC. Georgia, Louisiana State, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M are the SEC teams on board. Oklahoma State, Central Florida and Texas Tech are each Big 12 programs while Florida Atlantic and James Madison are the two mid-major programs joining the field.
The 16-team field presents opportunities for several exciting matchups. Jordy Bahl could go head-to-head on national television against OSU's Ruby Meylan or Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady.
The four-day invitational will play host to roughly 40 softball games across ESPN platforms.
Shriners Children’s will once again serve as the title sponsor, with EvoShield returning as the event’s presenting sponsor.
Visit St. Pete-Clearwater continues its support as the civic sponsor for the sixth consecutive season.
The full programming schedule will be revealed at a later time.
