Oklahoma Outfielder Hannah Coor Transferring to Nebraska
Nebraska softball is adding another transfer portal player with national championship experience.
Two years after Jordy Bahl left Oklahoma to become a Cornhuskers, outfielder Hannah Coor is doing the same. Coor made the announcement on social media Monday.
"Someday has been here the whole time! Very excited for this new chapter of my life!! Here we go!!"
Coor and Bahl were in Norman for two years together when Oklahoma won national titles in 2022 and 2023. The newest Husker was also part of a national championship team in 2024.
The No. 14 player in the 2021 recruiting class, Coor saw action in 40 games as a true freshman, primarily as a pinch runner. After suffering a back injury, she redshirted in 2023.
In 2024, Coor was the fourth outfielder for the Sooners and a key pinch runner. At the plate, she slashed .211/.256/.342 for a .598 OPS with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs across 43 plate appearances. She also stole six bases on seven tries.
This past season, Coor again battled injuries. She played in 45 games while making 23 starts. Coor put together a .329 batting average with four doubles, two home runs, and 15 RBI. With 35 putouts in 2025, Coor has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.
Coor will play her final season of college softball in Lincoln with at least one other transfer: former UNLV catcher Jesse Farrell. The two are potential replacements for the only two departing seniors from last year's super regional team: outfielder Abbie Squier and catcher Ava Bredwell.
