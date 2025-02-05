Nebraska Basketball's Season Is Not Over After All
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have breathed new life into their season with two monumental victories, reigniting hope for a potential turnaround.
After snapping a six-game losing streak with an electrifying 80-74 overtime win over No. 18 Illinois on Thursday, the Huskers followed it up with a statement 77-71 victory against No. 16 Oregon on Sunday.
These back-to-back wins over ranked opponents have not only boosted Nebraska’s record to 14-8 but also showcased the team’s resilience and potential to salvage what once seemed like a fading season.
Against Illinois, Brice Williams was the hero, scoring eight of his 27 points in overtime to seal the win. The Huskers never trailed in the game, a testament to their focus and determination. Williams’ clutch shooting, combined with key contributions from Juwan Gary (13 points) and Connor Essegian (14 points off the bench), propelled Nebraska to their first win over Illinois in 10 meetings.
Just days later, Nebraska carried that momentum into their matchup with Oregon. Williams once again led the charge, delivering a career-high 28 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Gary was equally impressive, adding 23 points.
The Huskers’ ability to withstand Oregon’s late push demonstrated their newfound composure in high-pressure situations. Williams and Gary combined for four clutch free throws in the final minute to secure the win, further solidifying their roles as clutch leaders on this team.
These two wins have completely shifted the narrative around Nebraska basketball. After a brutal stretch of losses, the Huskers have shown they can compete with—and defeat—some of the best teams in the country.
Their defense has tightened, their offense has found rhythm, and players like Williams and Gary are stepping up when it matters most. With four wins over ranked opponents this season, Nebraska has proven they can rise to the occasion.
As the Huskers look ahead, the path to salvaging their season is clearer than ever. The Big Ten remains wide open, and Nebraska’s recent performances suggest they could be a dangerous team down the stretch. Even if they cannot win the conference, they can still make some noise.
If they can maintain this level of play, an NCAA Tournament bid is back within reach. For a fanbase that has endured its share of struggles, these wins are a reminder of what this team is capable of.
The season isn’t over after all—it might just be getting started.
