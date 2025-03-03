Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Revealed: Nebraska Opens Against Rutgers
All eyes now turn to Indianapolis.
The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday at at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event will run through the championship on Sunday.
USC is the top seed, followed by UCLA, Ohio State, and Maryland. Those teams all received double-byes to Friday. Receiving single-byes to Thursday are the teams seeded 5-9: Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Oregon, and Indiana.
Nebraska is the 10-seed, taking on Rutgers Wednesday. That game will follow Washington and Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. EST. The third game of the first day will Iowa and Wisconsin.
Purdue, Northwestern, and Penn State did not qualify for the league tournament.
Peacock will stream all three games on Wednesday, with Big Ten Network carrying the next 10 games through the semifinals. The championship game will be televised on CBS.
The full bracket with times is below.
Wednesday, March 5 – First Round
Game 1 | #12 Washington vs. #13 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. ET | Peacock
Game 2 | #10 Nebraska vs. #15 Rutgers | 25 minutes following Game 1 | Peacock
Game 3 | #11 Iowa vs. #14 Wisconsin | 25 minutes following Game 2 | Peacock
Thursday, March 6 – Second Round
Game 4 | #8 Oregon vs. #9 Indiana | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 5 | #5 Michigan vs. G1 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 4 | BTN
Game 6 | #7 Illinois vs. G2 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 7 | #6 Michigan State vs. G3 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 6 | BTN
Friday, March 7 – Quarterfinals
Game 8 | #1 USC vs. G4 Winner | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 9 | #4 Maryland vs. G5 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 8 | BTN
Game 10 | #2 UCLA vs. G6 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 11 | #3 Ohio State vs. G7 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 10 | BTN
Saturday, March 8 – Semifinals
Game 12 | G8 Winner vs. G9 Winner | 3 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 13 | G10 Winner vs. G11 Winner | 5:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Sunday, March 9 – Championship
Game 14 | G12 Winner vs. G13 Winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS
