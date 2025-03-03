All Huskers

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Revealed: Nebraska Opens Against Rutgers

The Huskers begin their Big Ten Tournament run Wednesday against the Scarlet Knights.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Callin Hake (14) celebrates with center Alexis Markowski (40) during an overtime win over Oregon in Lincoln on Feb. 19, 2025.
Nebraska guard Callin Hake (14) celebrates with center Alexis Markowski (40) during an overtime win over Oregon in Lincoln on Feb. 19, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

All eyes now turn to Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday at at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event will run through the championship on Sunday.

USC is the top seed, followed by UCLA, Ohio State, and Maryland. Those teams all received double-byes to Friday. Receiving single-byes to Thursday are the teams seeded 5-9: Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Oregon, and Indiana.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives to the basket past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jessica Petrie (45).
Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives to the basket past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jessica Petrie (45) at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Nebraska is the 10-seed, taking on Rutgers Wednesday. That game will follow Washington and Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. EST. The third game of the first day will Iowa and Wisconsin.

Purdue, Northwestern, and Penn State did not qualify for the league tournament.

Peacock will stream all three games on Wednesday, with Big Ten Network carrying the next 10 games through the semifinals. The championship game will be televised on CBS.

The full bracket with times is below.

2025 Big Ten Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket
2025 Big Ten Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket / Big Ten Conference

Wednesday, March 5 – First Round
Game 1 | #12 Washington vs. #13 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. ET | Peacock
Game 2 | #10 Nebraska vs. #15 Rutgers | 25 minutes following Game 1 | Peacock
Game 3 | #11 Iowa vs. #14 Wisconsin | 25 minutes following Game 2 | Peacock

Thursday, March 6 – Second Round
Game 4 | #8 Oregon vs. #9 Indiana | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 5 | #5 Michigan vs. G1 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 4 | BTN
Game 6 | #7 Illinois vs. G2 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 7 | #6 Michigan State vs. G3 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 6 | BTN

Friday, March 7 – Quarterfinals
Game 8 | #1 USC vs. G4 Winner | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 9 | #4 Maryland vs. G5 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 8 | BTN
Game 10 | #2 UCLA vs. G6 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 11 | #3 Ohio State vs. G7 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 10 | BTN

Saturday, March 8 – Semifinals
Game 12 | G8 Winner vs. G9 Winner | 3 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 13 | G10 Winner vs. G11 Winner | 5:30 p.m. ET | BTN

Sunday, March 9 – Championship
Game 14 | G12 Winner vs. G13 Winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball