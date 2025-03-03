HuskerMax Today: Matt Coatney Previews Big Ten Tournament, Nebrasketball & Baseball Setbacks, NFL Combine
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry chat Nebraska women's basketball with Matt Coatney before diving into Husker men's hoops, baseball, and the NFL Combine.
In this story:
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry chat with the Voice of Nebraska Women's Basketball Matt Coatney about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Both the men's hoops team and baseball had rough weekends; plenty to break down there.
And multiple Huskers participated in the NFL Combine. Who helped their draft stock the most?
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).
More from Nebraska On SI
- Brian Christopherson Talks Recruiting, Spring Ball, and All the Latest with Husker Football
- Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Michigan State Conquers Wisconsin
- Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Revealed: Nebraska Opens Against Rutgers
- Nebraska Women's Basketball Stomps Northwestern to Close the Regular Season
- How the Huskers Performed at the NFL Combine
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published