Why One Expert Believes Nebraska Softball Is Headed for a Program First

The 10th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers are sitting in a comfortable spot as the postseason picture begins taking shape.

The Huskers are entering the first weekend of conference play with the nation's toughest schedule and are ranked No. 3 in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI).

At 18-5, the Huskers welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Lincoln this weekend for their Big Ten opener, and if they do what Softball America expert Brady Vernon says, they could be headed toward a historic season.

Nebraska hasn't hosted a Regional since 2013 and has never hosted a Super Regional. That could all change in just a few months.

“Barring something going crazy, with the teams that they’re facing in the Big Ten and what’s on their slate, I think Nebraska has done enough that if they just continue to win ball games, they’re gonna not only host a regional but host a Super Regional,” Vernon said to HuskerOnline reporter Abby Barmore.

With wins against multiple No. 1-ranked teams this season, like Texas and Texas Tech, Nebraska has proven it can beat anyone at any time, and part of that is because of the pitching staff.

The biggest question entering the season was who can support Jordy Frahm?

The answer is Alexis Jensen, and according to Vernon, the freshman is a game-changer for the Huskers.

“When you have highly doubted freshman pitchers come in to collegiate level, it’s always a little bit of a mystery,” Vernon said. “But a big thing with her is obviously her changeup. A lot of the top-tier pitchers don’t always come in with an offspeed right away. It’s usually a developmental pitch that they grow as time goes on.

“But she can throw it in any count. She’s locating it really well. It’s really effective paired with her riseball and her curveball. I know the ERA doesn’t look spectacular, and the homerun ball is kind of bit her some, but she’s everything that they’ve needed behind Jordy Frahm and just having that second reliable arm, so Jordy doesn’t have to throw every critical inning.”

Jensen currently leads the Big Ten in strikeouts with 95 in 55.2 innings of work. She has an 8-2 record and appeared in 15 games, making 10 starts.

Frahm is third in the Big Ten with 88 strikeouts across 65.0 innings. She has five saves, and along with Jensen, the two have formed an undeniable force in the circle.

The biggest surprise has been Hannah Camenzind. She isn't a strikeout pitcher but has been able to log some innings and is second in the Big Ten with a 1.17 earned run average.

Nebraska's pitching will be put to the test over the next three weeks when Michigan and UCLA come to town. A trip to Michigan State is sandwiched between the two and the Spartans are not a pushover this year.

The Huskers and Wolverines are set for a single game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday. Friday's game has a 5:30 p.m. CDT first pitch, before a doubleheader on Saturday that starts at 1 p.m.

All three games this weekend will be streamed on B1G+ and are available across the Husker Radio Network with Nate Rohr on the call.