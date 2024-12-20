Despite Final Four Loss, Nebraska Volleyball Has Plenty to Be Proud Of This Season
It was the fourth set and Nebraska was leading Penn State 22-16. The Huskers were just three points away from moving on to the national championship match until the Nittany Lions came roaring back.
The Huskers lost in five sets. They had two match points and couldn't put PSU away.
“It was a great match by both teams,” head coach John Cook said postgame. “It’s a bummer somebody had to lose it.”
While the loss is disappointing, the Huskers have every right to be upset. There is so much more to be proud of.
“They pretty much have inspired a generation of young volleyball players, a generation of fans that have really come to love volleyball and follow this team,” Cook said. “... It’s been an honor to coach them. They’re also just great people to be around. They’re fun. Really proud and happy for what they’ve accomplished.
This year's squad set records in almost every building they stepped foot in. The NCAA set a new regular-season record this year with 37 matches drawing over 8,000 fans. Nebraska was involved in 24 of those matches, including 18 home games at Devaney.
“I told them in the locker room that this senior class has done some amazing things,” Cook said postgame. “We broke the world attendance record. We have the sellout streak attendance record. This team actually played at the highest level of any team I've ever coached statistically in how we measure things.”
Lexi Rodriguez Sets Program Digs Record
Senior libero Lexi Rodriguez set a new all-time school record for career digs during Thursday night's match. The 2024 First Team All-American surpassed the previous mark of 1,890 digs, held by U.S. Olympian Justine Wong-Orantes.
Rodriguez entered the match needing just eight digs to tie the record and nine to surpass it. She ended the night with 15 digs, bringing her career total to 1,896.
