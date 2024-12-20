How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. No. 17 Georgia Tech: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The No. 23 Nebraska women’s basketball team continued its momentum following its only loss of the season with another commanding win – this time a 66-42 victory over Chattanooga last Sunday.
The Huskers recorded respectful numbers at 41.9% shooting from the field and 9-for-28 from beyond the arc, but NU’s defense is what made the difference with the Mocs shooting below 30% in the first half and 18 turnovers.
Alexis Markowski led the way for Nebraska with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Guard Callin Hake was the only other Husker to reach double figures with 10 points while five-star freshman Britt Prince and Petra Bozen each added eight.
Nebraska won’t return home until next year with a three-match road trip up next, starting with a ranked foe to end non-conference play.. Here’s all you need to know as NU takes on No. 17 Georgia Tech. .
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 23 Nebraska (10-1, 1-0 B1G) at No. 17 Georgia Tech (12-0, 1-0 ACC)
- When: Saturday, December 21
- Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia
- Time: 4:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Georgia Tech Scout
Head Coach: Nell Fortner | 6th Season | 100-64 (.610) GT Record; 405-251 (.617) Career HC record | Olympic Gold Medalist (2000), 5x NCAA NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x Big Ten Title, 1x SEC Title, SEC Coach OTY (2009), Big Ten Coach OTY (1997), | Winningest head coach in Team USA Women’s Basketball history | Previous head coach at Purdue and Auburn..
2023-24 Record: 17-16 (7-11 ACC, T-10th) | 2x All-ACC Second Team | L, 84-47 to Mississippi State in the First Round of WBIT.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 2-1 (Dec. 2, 2023 last meeting, 80-72 NU).
Key Returners: Tonie Morgan, G, Jr. | Kara Dunn, G, Jr. | Kayla Blackshear, F, Sr. | Rusne Augustinaite, G, Soph. | Inés Noguero, G, Jr. | D’Asia Thomas-Harris, G/F, Soph. | Ariadna Termis, C, Soph. |
Key Additions: Dani Carnegie, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Zoe Smith, G/F, Gr. (Georgia) | Chazadi Wright, G, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Sydney Thomas, G (Eligibility) | Aixa Wone Aranaz, F (Eligibility).
Outlook: Continuity is the name of the game for Georgia Tech and sixth-year Yellow Jacket head coach Nell Fortner. The winningest head coach in USA Women’s Basketball history with a record of 101-14 (.878) and a gold medal, Fortner returned to the college game following the 2011-2012 season after eight seasons at Auburn. She returned for the 2019-2020 to take over Georgia Tech, amassing a 100-64 record in the midst of her sixth season.
There’s a reason why her squad has cracked the top 20 in the country and it’s through experience and depth with seven of last season’s scorers returning, and none of them lead the Yellow Jackets in scoring so far through 12 games. That would be freshman recruit Dani Carnegie – a four-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 29 overall recruit nationally by ESPN. Standing at 5-foot-9, Carnegie averages 14 points per game and just over five rebounds.
Returning junior guards Kara Morgan (13.6 PPG) Tonie Morgan (11.8 PPG) round out the top trio who average double figures. The biggest addition through the transfer portal was 6-foot-1 Zoe Smith from Georgia. She played four seasons with the Bulldogs, appearing in 74 games. She’s another solid contributor at 8.3 points per contest, but she has a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game average. 10 different players average 5.7 points or above, highlighting the depth that Fortner has at her disposal.
The Yellow Jackets are solid offensively with a 45.8 team field goal percentage while hitting 35 percent of its threes. Georgia Tech’s defense, however, is the x-factor, leading the ACC in opponent three-point percentage at 23.9% on the season, while also being top five in total defense (55.3 PPG), offense (82.4 PPG) rebounds per game (43.4) and turnover margin.
This is a key opportunity for a Nebraska team who’s still aiming for its first signature win of the season, while proving to the outside world that the team’s ability to match its preseason expectations can be met despite the loss of reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts. The Yellow Jackets are the surprise of the ACC so far this year, picked 10th in the conference preseason poll yet are ranked inside the top 25. Expect a doozy Saturday afternoon, and it’s certainly worth a side screen alongside the College Football Playoff First Round games.
MORE: I-80 Club Plus One: Ryan Day On The Hot Seat, An All-North Natty, And More With Doug Lesmerises
MORE: Penn State Reverse Sweeps Nebraska Volleyball in National Semifinals
MORE: Nebraska Offensive Lineman Xander Ruggeroli Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: California Transfer Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Troy Dannen: Arrowhead Stadium Game is a 'Win-Win-Win-Win' For Nebraska Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.