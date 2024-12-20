Nebraska Will Be Without Three Key Players in Bowl Game vs. Boston College
Nebraska will be without three key players in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College on Dec. 28, as confirmed by head coach Matt Rhule. Cornerback Tommi Hill, offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor will miss the game for various reasons.
Tommi Hill, a recent graduate, will sit out as he continues to recover from a September foot injury. Known for his versatility and leadership, Hill’s absence will leave a void in Nebraska’s secondary, forcing younger players to step into larger roles just as they have in the last several weeks of the regular season.
Micah Mazzccua, a key backup and former starter at right guard who also filled in at tackle, recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. After playing through the injury in November, Mazzccua’s season has come to an end as he prioritizes recovery. Mazzccua played in nine games this season, including three as a starter.
Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor has opted out of the game to focus on staying healthy ahead of his participation in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a key showcase for NFL Draft hopefuls. Neyor has continued practicing with the team but will not suit up for the bowl game.
With the Huskers now relying on depth players to step up, the team will face adjustments as they prepare for the matchup in New York. Despite these setbacks, the situation does give some backups and younger players the chance to have a large larger role during bowl preparation and in the game itself.
