Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez Wins Prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award

The four-year libero is the first Husker volleyball player to win the award for the most exceptional athlete at the collegiate, Olympic, or other similarly elite level in the United States.

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez smiles after the Huskers scored against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium in 2023.
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez smiles after the Huskers scored against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium in 2023. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Another award for former Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez, and this time it's a first for Husker volleyball.

Rodriguez was announced Tuesday as the winner of the 95th AAU Sullivan Award at the New York Athletic Club. She's the first Nebraska volleyball student-athlete to win the award, which is presented annually to the most exceptional athlete at the collegiate, Olympic, or other similarly elite level in the United States.

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason (13) and libero Lexi Rodriguez (8) run out of the tunnel.
Lexi Rodriguez (left) and Merritt Beason run out of the tunnel before the Huskers' 2023 match against Omaha at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The other finalists were Trey Augustine (Ice Hockey, Michigan State), Cooper Flagg (Basketball, Duke), Ashton Jeanty (Football, Boise State), Lee Kiefer (Fencing, USA) and Ilia Malinin (Figure Skating, USA). Previous winners include Caitlin Clark, Michael Phelps, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Michelle Kwan, Peyton Manning, Simone Biles, Carl Lewis and Carissa Moore.

Only three volleyball players have ever won the award: Lauren Carlini (2016), Kathryn Plummer (2018), and now Rodriguez.

Rulon Gardner (2000) is the only other University of Nebraska student-athlete to receive the award. Four other Nebraska volleyball players had previously been finalists for the honor: Kelsey Robinson (2014-15), Mikaela Foecke (2016-17 and 2018-19), Kelly Hunter (2017-18) and Annika Albrecht (2017-18). 

Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez and outside hitter Harper Murray react during play at the Husker Invitational.
Lexi Rodriguez (left) and outside hitter Harper Murray react during play at the Husker Invitational. / Nebraska Athletics

Rodriguez concluded her Husker career in December as a four-time AVCA All-American, a four-time All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. She was an AVCA National Player of the Year finalist and a Honda Sport Award for Volleyball finalist in 2024, and she became the first-ever libero to be named AVCA Region Player of the Year.

A two-year captain, Rodriguez is Nebraska's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. She is also a three-time Academic All-American, including two first-team accolades.

Rodriguez is currently playing professionally for LOVB Omaha. In the first year for the league, the team features multiple former Huskers and finished runner-up.

