Report: Nebraska Men's Basketball Matchup with Creighton Set for Early December
Nebraska basketball's in-state rivalry will come later in the 2025-26 season than the most recent iteration, according to a report posted Tuesday on social media.
CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein posted on his social media account that the next matchup between Nebraska and Creighton men's basketball would take place Sunday, Dec. 7, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Nebraska won the most recent matchup in the series, 74-63, in Omaha on Nov. 22, 2024.
As posted by Jon Walker of the Omaha World-Herald, the venue of the matchup was set last year when Creighton and Nebraska signed a new two-year deal for the series. The date set is closer to the previous matchup dates in recent years, as Creighton and the Huskers battled on the first or second weekend in December for 14 of the last 16 seasons. The 2024 contest broke a two-year streak of the Bluejays facing NU on the first weekend in December.
The road team has taken the last four matchups in the series, beginning in 2021 as Creighton downed Nebraska at PBA 77-69 followed by a Nebraska 63-53 victory over the Bleujays in 2022. No. 15 Creighton stomped the Huskers in 2023 89-69 in Lincoln, with the Big Red returning the favor in 2024 in Omaha.
Creighton leads the all-time series 30-28, gaining the series lead after going on a seven-game winning streak over the Huskers from 2011 through 2017. The rivalry has continued since 1977, with the two teams competing annually for 48 consecutive seasons.
Creighton is 20-12 at home against Nebraska while the Huskers have a 16-10 advantage in Lincoln over the Bluejays. CU has had the most success in the series over the past decade, going 7-3 in the last ten matchups. The "I-80 rivalry" will have new looks for both sides entering the 2025 matchup as the Bluejays aim to replace their three seniors - Ryan Kalkbrenner, Stephen Ashworth, and Jamiya Neal - along with other portal departures this offseason.
However, CU will add some Big Ten flair to the rivarly as former Big Ten rivals Josh Dix and Owen Freeman have joined Creighton via the transfer portal in the offseason. Dix and Freeman played at Iowa during the 2024-25 campaign, taking down Nebraska in both matchups in conference play.
The Huskers added their own piece of the Hawkeyes to their 2025-26 team, as Pryce Sandfort announced his intention to join NU via the portal. Nebraska also added Jamarques Lawrence and Uginius Jarusevicius from the transfer portal since claiming the 2025 College Basketball Crown in early April. In total, the Huskers currently have six incoming players.
Both coaches will return as Fred Hoiberg is set to begin his seventh year leading the Huskers while Creighton coach Greg McDermott recently announced his intention to step down at a later date following the news of Alan Huss as the coach-in-waiting for the Bluejays. Huss was previously an assistant coach under McDermott at Creighton before leading High Point University to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history as head coach.
Nebraska basketball has boasted a strong home résumé over the past two seasons, going 28-7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena since the start of the 2023-24 season. The lone home loss in the '23-24 season came against the Bluejays.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Coaches Fielding Calls on Huskers Ahead of NFL Draft
- 'There's No Substitute for Actually Tackling Bodies': Nebraska DC John Butler Discusses the 'Lost Art' of Tackling
- 'Everything Is Physical': Nebraska Football DC John Butler Meets with the Media
- Nebraska Football Legend Tommie Frazier on Football in the '90s, Lawrence Phillips and More
- Former Husker Will Compton Weighs in on Tennessee vs. Nico Iamaleava Situation
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.