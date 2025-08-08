Former Husker Merritt Beason Signs with Omaha Supernovas
Merritt Beason is coming home.
The Omaha Supernovas of Major League Volleyball announced the signing of Beason Thursday evening. Beason wrapped up her career at Nebraska this past December and has already played one season of professional volleyball.
After beginning her collegiate career at Florida, Beason spent her final two seasons in Lincoln. A two-time All-Big Ten first team selection, she also earned AVCA All-America first team honors in 2023.
A captain for both seasons with Nebraska, Beason had a career season in 2023. That year saw her hit .282, adding 33 aces at the service line.
Beason was part of back-to-back National Semifinals teams, including a run to the title match in 2023. She was also part of the squad that played a match in Memorial Stadium, setting a women's sports world attendance record of 92,003.
The Atlanta Vibe took Beason with the No. 1 pick in the (then) Pro Volleyball Federation draft in November. She helped the Vibe to a 19-9 season that ended with a loss in the playoff semifinals.
Tradition of Huskers with the Supernovas
Nebraska has been part of the Supernovas pipeline since their inception.
Last season's squad featured Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause, Kaitlyn Hord, and Kayla Caffey. Gina Mancuso-Prososki played on the team in 2024 before joining the staff as an assistant coach.
Earlier this week, former Nebraska coach John Cook joined the franchise as co-owner and general manager.
"After more than 30 years of coaching, I knew I wanted the next chapter to be just as impactful and becoming the General Manager of the Omaha Supernovas is exactly that opportunity," Cook said.
Other Huskers on the move
In League One, a pair of former Huskers will not return to LOVB Nebraska (formerly LOVB Omaha).
Madi (Kubik) Banks is headed to Austin. This past season saw Banks hit .205, with 124 kills. She also had five aces.
Justine Wong-Orantes is off to Houston. The two-time Olympic medalist mentored former Husker Lexi Rodriguez while notching the fourth-most digs in the league.
Wong-Orantes posted a thank you message to Nebraska fans.
"The love, pride, and passion from this community is unmatched," she said. "From the packed stands to the kind words at the grocery store, I felt your support every single day. I'll always carry that with me."
Wong-Orantes went on to say that she felt "a deep pool to be closer" to her home and to her husband. She added, "Nebraska will always be a part of who I am."
