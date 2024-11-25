Pro Volleyball Federation Draft: Atlanta Vibe Takes Nebraska's Merritt Beason No. 1, Omaha Adds Lindsay Krause
Nebraska volleyball has the top pick in this year's Pro Volleyball Federation draft.
The Atlanta Vibe selected Merritt Beason with the No. 1 pick Monday. Former Husker Kayla Banwarth is the head coach of the Vibe.
This is the first draft for the league after the inaugural season earlier this year.
"It's such a cool experience and such a blessing," Beason told 10/11 News. "I continue to be blown away by the opportunities that the Lord presents for me. I'm so excited to even be in that position, but also be selected at No. 1. It's a really cool and exciting thing to be a part of."
Beason joined Nebraska ahead of the 2023 season from Florida. As a Gator, she was SEC All-Freshman in 2021 and All-SEC in 2022. Last year, Beason was All-America First Team. This season, she's averaging 3 kills per set on .246 hitting.
In the third round, the Omaha Supernovas drafted Husker outside hitter Lindsay Krause. She'll reunite with former Husker Ally Batenhorst who was taken in the second round.
Krause was a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2021. She has appeared in 21 matches this season, notching 2.4 kills a set on .251 hitting.
Nebraska is 28-1 and riding a 25-match winning streak. The regular season comes to a close this weekend at Penn State Friday and Maryland Saturday.
2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft Picks of Note
No. 1: Nebraska's Merritt Beason to Atlanta Vibe
No. 3: Creighton's Norah Sis to Orlando Valkyries
No. 15: USC's Ally Batenhorst to Omaha Supernovas
No. 19: Nebraska's Lindsay Krause to Omaha Supernovas
