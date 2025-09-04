How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in the Ameritas Players Challenge: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska volleyball team fired another shot heard around the college volleyball world on Sunday afternoon, getting a spark from Dani Busboom Kelly’s substitutions of Olivia Mauch and Virginia Adriano to pull off a reverse sweep of No. 7 Kentucky in Nashville’s Broadway Block Party, which drew over 11,000 fans at Bridgestone Arena.
It wasn’t the fact that the Huskers manufactured their first reverse sweep since 2023, but it was that NU got such successful results from flexing its depth for the first time this year. Most suggest that Nebraska’s second unit could be a top ten team in the country on their own and Sunday’s performance in front of a primetime audience on ABC showed why.
All-in-all, it marked the Huskers’ third top-ten win in the first four matches of the season, which slows down with a pair of lopsided matchups in NU’s first matches of 2025 at their home venue.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska plays its first regular season matches at the Devaney Center in the Ameritas Players Challenge.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Wright State (2-1, 0-0 Horizon League)
- When: Friday, September 5
- Where: John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. California (2-0, 0-0 ACC)
- When: Sunday, September 7
- Where: John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 1 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Wright State Scout
Head Coach
Travers Green | Entering 4th Season at Wright State and as Head Coach | 75-23 (.765) Career Record | 2x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3x Horizon League Regular Season Titles, 2x Horizon League Tournament Titles | 3x Horizon League Coach OTY | Previous assistant at Mississippi State, South Florida, FIU and the Florida Region of USA Volleyball.
2024 Finish
L, 3-1 to Bowling Green in First Round of the NIVC
2024 Record & Awards
24-7 (16-2 Horizon League, 1st) | Third-straight Horizon League Regular Season Title | 1x AVCA Midwest All-Region Selection | Horizon League Setter & Coach OTY | All-Horizon League: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x Freshman Team.
All-Time Series
First-ever meeting.
Returning Production
Points: 75% | Kills: 76% | Service Aces: 51% | Blocks: 90% | Assists: 90% | Digs: 42%
Key Returners
- Lauren Yacobucci | S | Jr. | Horizon League Setter of the Year & First Team All-Region after recording 11.92 assists per set and 51 aces as a first-year starter.
- Mya Ayro | OH | Jr. | Led the team with 3.39 kills per set and was second with 392.5 points.
- Reilly Zegunis | MB | Jr. | Named Horizon League First Team after a breakout sophomore season with 378 points on 315 kills, 87 blocks and 16 aces; Second in the HL in hitting percentage (.350).
- Taylor Bransfield | MB | Gr. | Appeared in 74 sets over 20 matches with 2.18 kills per set and 45 blocks.
- Haley Robinson | MB | Soph. | Posted 71 kills and 56 blocks (1.19 B/S) in only 47 sets as a true freshman.
- Elena Dubuc | OPP | Sr. | Averaged 1.47 kills per set and added 46 blocks in 30 matches last season.
- Katie Sowko | OH | Soph. | Will take over the second outside hitter role after recording 114 kills as a true freshman in 2024.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Taygan Corstange | DS/L | Fr. | Amassed over 2,000 career digs as a two-time all-state honoree at Gull Lake High School in Richland, Michigan.
- Ella Gaona | DS | Jr. | The only transfer of the seven newcomers; Comes over from Florida State, where she played in 52 matches over two seasons.
Key Departures
- Sam Ott | OH | Graduated | Team-high 432 points alongside 375 kills and 36 aces en route to being named All-Horizon League first team.
- Jenny Wessling | L | Graduated | Racked up 532 digs (4.93 D/S) in 2024 and named All-League Second Team.
- Jenny Morey | DS | Graduated | Compiled 289 digs and 2.58 per set as the team’s main defensive specialist.
Outlook
Off the back of three-straight Horizon League regular season championships, Wright State left 2024 disappointed after losing in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals, which was followed by a first-round loss to Bowling Green in the NIVC.
The recent success is new for the Raiders, who saw unprecedented heights under previous head coach Allie Matters (now at Illinois State), but fourth-year head coach Travers Green has taken it to another level, delivering Wright State two NCAA Tournament berths as well as three-straight Horizon League regular season titles and two tournament championships. In fact, the Raiders have been crowned Horizon League Regular Season champions five times in the last six years after not winning one previously.
A one-time assistant at Mississippi State and South Florida, Green has Wright State in position to win the Horizon League again as the Raiders took home six of the eight first-place votes in the HL preseason poll. Plus, four players were selected to the All-League preseason team, which starts with returning league Setter of the Year Lauren Yacobucci, who flashed as a first-year starter in 2024.
Known for his work with setters, Yacobucci became the latest breakout star for Green as the Ohio native led the league in assists per set (11.92) and was second in aces (51). Her impressive season resulted in being named to the AVCA Midwest All-Region and Horizon League First Team. Yacobucci also became the third-straight Raider to win league Setter of the Year honors and the fourth in five seasons.
Wright State said goodbye to a pair of starters in outside hitter Sam Ott, whose 432-point campaign earned her All-Horizon League First Team honors in 2024. That also includes libero Jenny Wessling (4.93 Digs per set) and defensive specialist Jenny Morey (2.58 D/S), forcing the Raiders to rebuild their defensive core.
Despite not receiving any all-conference awards, outside hitter Mya Ayro played like one in her sophomore season with a team-leading 3.39 kills per set while slotting in second on the team with 392.5 points. Katie Sowko is set to replace Ott as the second outside hitter after posting 114 kills as a true freshman. The Raiders have a veteran opposite with senior Elena Dubuc, who produced 1.47 kills per set and 46 blocks in 30 matches last season.
Wright State and Green have another luxury in three returning middle blockers who made an impact in 2024. That group is led by Horizon League first team pick Reilly Zegunis, who collected 378 points on 315 kills, a team-high 87 blocks, and 16 aces while being second in the league in hitting percentage (.350). Taylor Bransfield enters her final season of college volleyball looking to build off a 2024 season where she had 2.18 kills per set and 45 blocks in 74 sets over 20 matches. Sophomore Haley Robinson had a standout debut season in limited action, piling up 71 kills and 56 blocks (1.19 B/S) in only 47 sets.
The Raiders had to fill holes in their back row, and they decided to roll with true freshman Taygan Corstange, who has recorded 38 digs (2.92 D/S) as the team’s libero through the first few matches. Sophomore returner Greta McKee has stepped in at defensive specialist with 22 digs in all of the team’s 13 sets in 2025.
Wright State isn’t a match for Nebraska, but this team is built to win the Horizon League again, so don’t be shocked to see the Raiders reach their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last seven seasons.
California Scout
Head Coach
Jen Malcom | Entering 2nd Season at California and as Head Coach | 21-20 (.512) Career Record | Previous assistant at UCLA, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Arkansas State.
2024 Finish
L, 3-1 to Notre Dame; Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
15-17 (7-13 ACC, 12th) | No all-conference awards | Most conference wins since 2019.
All-Time Series
Series is tied 2-2; Last meeting was a Cal sweep of Nebraska in the 2007 NCAA Regional Final, ending the Huskers' hope of a repeat national championship.
Returning Production
Points: 51% | Kills: 48% | Service Aces: 59% | Blocks: 59% | Assists: 77% | Digs: 51%
Key Returners
- Peyton DeJardin | OH | Sr. | Started and played in all 32 matches, racking up 305 kills (2.68 K/S), 351 points (3.08 P/S), and 26 aces – which were all second on the team.
- Sawyer Thomsen | MB | Jr. | 6-foot-3 middle blocker totaled the most blocks (111) for a Cal player since 2013 and ranked 10th in the ACC.
- Mikayla Hayden | MB | Sr. | Finished fourth on the team in points (208.5) and second in blocks (63) across 23 matches and 81 sets.
- Sophia Johnson | Jr. | DS/L | Second on Cal with 282 digs and third with 23 aces.
- Natalie Lau | Sr. | S | Returns as the Bears’ setter after averaging 9.61 assists per set and 15 aces in 2024.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Arissa Carbonara | OH | Fr. | True freshman starter from Texas who owns the Cuero High School career kills and single-season kills records.
- Dominique Phills | OH | Soph. | Spent her first college season at Iowa, posting 146 kills.
- Ashleigh Woodruff | MB | Jr. | Added 23 kills (.333) and 16 total blocks in eight career matches at Stony Brook in 2023 and 2024.
- Francesca Popescu | DS/L | Fr. | The Georgia native was an AAU All-American and USA Volleyball National Team Development Program Winter Series attendee.
Key Departures
- Maggie Li | OH | Transfer (UCLA) | Team-leading 512 points on 463 kills, 27 aces, 42 blocks and 2.11 digs per set in 2024.
- Kate Mansfield | MB | Transfer (Auburn) | Totaled 170 points with 143 kills (1.79 per set) and 51 blocks as a true freshman.
- Gianna Bartalo | L | Graduated | Played in all 114 sets as the team’s starting libero, compiling 4.11 digs per set (468) and 22 aces.
- Annalea Maeder | S | Transfer (Creighton) | Cal’s starting setter before getting beat out by Natalie Lau; All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023 after averaging 9.18 assists per set.
Outlook
Well-knowledged Nebraska volleyball fans shudder at the mention of Cal, which had its glory years from 2006 to 2011, which included a runner-up finish in 2007 and two regional finals. Plus, the Bears reached another Final Four in 2007, where they defeated the No. 2 Huskers in the Madison Regional Final to stop any chance of a repeat national championship.
The program quickly fell to mediocrity as an NCAA second round finish in 2013 marked the last postseason appearance for Cal. After having an interim head coach for 2023, the Bears hired UCLA associate head coach Jen Malcom, who established a quality foundation with Cal’s most conference wins since 2019, despite a 15-17 overall record.
There was a bit of turnover following Malcom’s first season in 2024 as the Bears lost leading point scorer (512.0) and outside hitter Maggie Li to Malcom’s previous school – UCLA. Kate Mansfield produced quality numbers in a part-time starting role as a true freshman, but she transferred to Auburn and the SEC. Gianna Bartalo graduated and left behind her team-high 468 digs and 4.11 digs per set as the team’s starting libero. Plus, backup setter Annalea Maeder transferred to Creighton after losing the starting job to Natalie Lau, but the former All-Pac-12 honorable mention was an excellent insurance policy.
Lau is back to run the offense for the second-straight year, and she’ll be aided by returning outside hitter Peyton DeJardin, who racked up the second-most points (351) of any Cal player last season. The 6-foot-1 senior was also second in aces (26) and third in total digs (263). Sawyer Thomsen looks to build off a 2024 campaign that saw her as the team’s leading middle blocker. She collected 219 points, 141 kills (1.33 K/S), 111 blocks (1.05 B/S), and 18 aces as a true sophomore.
Mikayla Hayden provided her support and is back in the middle for 2025 after finishing just behind her teammate with 208.5 points. Sophia Johnson played second fiddle to Bartalo as a defensive specialist last year, but she looks to become the team’s libero after adding 282 digs (2.47 D/S) and 23 aces (3rd on team) in all 32 matches last season.
Cuero, Texas native Arissa Carbonara will see playing time at outside hitter as a true freshman while Iowa transfer Dominique Phills also looks to be a factor. Junior Ashleigh Woodruff adds depth at middle blocker, but she’s only appeared in eight career matches across two seasons at Stony Brook. Lastly, Francesca Popescu, another true freshman, has stepped up to fill a role in the back row as a defensive specialist or libero.
Voted to finish 14th in the ACC preseason poll, Cal is a team in transition under second-year head coach Jen Malcom. This is another growing year for the Bears, who are out to a solid start with consecutive wins over San Diego State (3-1) and San Francisco (3-0) to start the year. Sandwiched in a quality ACC, Cal will battle to match its record from 2024 with Sunday’s matinee contest against the Huskers a likely defeat.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.