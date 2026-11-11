How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. No. 25 Illinois & Iowa with Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channel

No team could stand in the way of the No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team clinching its fourth consecutive Big Ten title.

Wrapping up their four-match road trip in the Pacific Northwest, the Huskers strangled No. 12 Oregon as part of a dominant sweep between the top-two teams in the Big Ten standings. One day later, against an equally hungry Washington squad, Nebraska laid down the hammer once again for its second-straight sweep of the weekend to secure at least a share of NU's fourth-straight conference championship.

Senior setter Bergen Reilly was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week for the second consecutive week to mark her fourth honor this season and 17th in her career. The Sioux Falls native averaged 13.33 assists per set in the two matches, which included her 49th career double-double versus Oregon with 43 assists, 11 digs, three kills and one block. She totaled 37 assists, eight digs, four kills and two blocks in the sweep against the Huskies.

With the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament on the horizon, the Huskers end their regular season with three straight home matches, including two matches this weekend. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (25-0, 14-0 B1G) vs. No. 25 Illinois (17-8, 9-5 B1G)

No. 1 Nebraska (25-0, 14-0 B1G) vs. No. 25 Illinois (17-8, 9-5 B1G) When: Thursday, November 12

Thursday, November 12 Where: John Cook Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

John Cook Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 6 p.m. CST

6 p.m. CST Watch: Nebraska Public Media

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Game 2

Illinois head coach Chris Tamas has the Illini on pace to make their second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last three years. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 25 Illinois Scout

Head Coach

Chris Tamas | 10th Season at Illinois & as Head Coach

179-117 (.605) at Illinois & as Head Coach

5x NCAA Tournament Appearances

1x AVCA Northeast Region Coach of the Year (2018)

Previous assistant at Nebraska, Cal Poly, Minnesota, UC Riverside

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 13-16 (8-12 B1G, T-10th)

13-16 (8-12 B1G, T-10th) All-B1G: 2x Second Team, 1x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 37-8-1

Nov. 6, 2025, last matchup: 3-0 NU

Tennessee transfer Paityn Chapman leads Illinois in most offensive categories during her first season in Champaign. | The Daily Beacon

Key Returners

Alyssa Aguayo | OH | Soph. | Finished her freshman season in 2025 ranked second on Illinois in most offensive categories and is in a similar position so far in 2026. The Arizona native is hitting an efficient 0.279 on over 700 swings while averaging nearly three kills per set.

Taylor de Boer | OH/OPP | Sr. | The 2025 All-Big Ten Second Team selection was averaging over three points per set in her senior season, but hasn't played since late October.

Ashlyn Philpot | MB | Jr. | The returning Illini starter and All-Midwest Region First Team pick puts down nearly two kills per set on a 0.323 hitting percentage while ranking second on the team with 63 blocks.

Kenna Phelan | S | Sr. | The former Florida State transfer started all 29 games last year for Illinois and ended up being picked to the All-Big Ten Second Team. She's improved this season with 10.40 assists and 2.36 digs per set while adding 39 kills, 18 aces and 25 blocks.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Paityn Chapman | OPP | Jr. | The transfer right-side hitter from Tennessee is top ten in the conference in points per set (4.17) as she also leads the Illini in kills while thumping 33 aces and totaling 63 blocks.

Kristina Starostenko | MB | Jr. | The Ukrainian middle blocker played in the top division of French women's volleyball last year before joining the Illini, where she's hitting 0.418 (4th in B1G) and has a team-leading 87 blocks.

Madi Miles | OH | Fr. | The top 100 recruit from Indiana saw limited action in September before stepping up to produce 3.38 points per set as a key offensive threat for the Illini.

Talita Goncalves | L/DS | Soph. | The Brazilian averaged 3.37 digs per set last season at San Jose State before joining Illinois over the offseason. The sophomore enters Thursday ranked third in the Big Ten with 3.91 digs per set.

Illinois setter Kenna Phelan averages 10.40 assists per set as part of an improved senior season running the Illini offense. | Illinois Athletics

Key Departures

Auburn Tomkinson | OPP | Transfer | The California native joined Illinois after one year at Texas, but she transferred back to her home state at UC Santa Barbara after compiling 2.71 points per set last season.

Kayla Burbage | MB | Graduated | After not playing in 2024, the former Missouri transfer tallied career-highs in aces, aces/set and blocks/set in 25 matches and 86 sets.

Outlook

In the middle of coaching his 10th season at Illinois, former Nebraska assistant Chris Tamas has the Illini in position for a much-needed improvement after a disappointing 2025 season that saw his team go 13-16 and miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons.

After losing just two key contributors from last year in opposite Auburn Tomkinson (UC Santa Barbara) and middle blocker Burbage, the Illini possess a good mix of young and veteran talent in their 2026 roster. Leading the way is Tennessee transfer and starting opposite Paityn Chapman, who's ranked inside the conference's top ten in points per set. Returning senior outside hitter Taylor de Boer had high expectations after being named to the All-Big Ten Second Team last year, but she's seen limited playing time since being diagnosed with a rare disease over the offseason.

Taking her place has been returning sophomore Alyssa Aguayo from Arizona. She's second on the Illini in most offensive categories, including 2.91 kills per set. Top-100 recruit Madi Miles didn't see the floor very often in September, but has raised her game to power 3.22 kills per set so far this season — which has mostly come in October and now into November.

Ukrainian middle blocker Kristina Starostenko is fourth in the Big Ten with a 0.418 hitting percentage in her first college season at Illinois. | Illinois Athletics

Returning starter Ashlyn Philpot fills a big need at middle blocker, but she's been unseated by Ukrainian middle Kristina Starostenko. After playing for the top team in the top division of French professional volleyball last year, Starostenko has dominated the Big Ten with a 0.418 hitting percentage (4th) and securing a team-high 87 blocks.

Illinois has continuity at setter with Kenna Phelan. The former Florida State transfer and Arkansas native has improved her output as a senior with 10.40 assists and 2.36 digs per set. While returner Taryn Kirsch excelled as the team's starting libero in 2025, she's been taken over by Brazilian and San Jose State transfer Talita Goncalves. After averaging 3.37 digs per set for the Spartans, she enters Thursday ranked third in the Big Ten with 3.91 digs per set.

A talented team with a veteran setter, multiple offensive options and a solid duo in the middle; it's no wonder why Illinois has shot back up the Big Ten standings and was able to upset No. 21 Indiana last Sunday. However, the Husker are just a different beast at this point, so it's a no-brainer for me to go with Nebraska once again.

Iowa head coach Jim Barnes enjoyed his best season in Iowa City last year with a 15-17 record. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa Scout

Head Coach

Jim Barnes | 5th Season at Iowa; 29th as Head Coach

56-99 (.361) at Iowa; 511-444 (.535) as Head Coach

2x NCAA Tournament Appearances

2x Southland Conference titles

2x Southland Coach of the Year

Previous Head Coach at Tulane, Baylor & Lamar

Previous assistant at McNeese State

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 15-17 (6-14 B1G, 15th)

15-17 (6-14 B1G, 15th) All-B1G: 2x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 41-0

Nov. 20, 2025, last matchup: 3-0 NU

Iowa middle blocker Hannah Whittingstall leads the Hawkeyes with a .370 hitting percentage, 340 points and 98 blocks. | Iowa Athletics

Key Returners

Hannah Whittingstall | MB | Sr. | Returned to Iowa after setting the program's single-season blocks record with 129 in 2025. She leads the Hawkeyes this season with 340 points on 257 kills (2.45 K/S), 28 aces (0.27 SA/S), and 98 blocks (0.93).

Rosa Vesty | OH | Sr. | Entering 2026 with a combined 24 matches played in her three-year career at Iowa, the New Zealand native averaged 2.44 kills per set as a heavy arm for the Hawkeyes while adding 43 blocks.

Carmel Vares | OH | Soph. | Another international pin hitter, the 6-foot-3 native of Estonia has tallied 162 kills this season.

Hallie Steponaitis | OH | R-Soph. | Averaging 2.03 kills per set in 17 matches last year, the Illinois native is fourth on the team in kills with 182 and 2.36 per set.

Jenna Meitzler | S | Jr. | The top setter recruit from Illinois, Meitzler started in her freshman season before becoming the backup in 2025. She's played in every set this season and averages 10.35 assists per set while staying ultra-aggressive with 157 total points. That includes 84 kills, 29 aces (2nd on team) and 80 total blocks.

Jaimie Marquardt | DS/L | Jr. | The returning defensive specialist for the Hawkeyes leads the team with 31 aces while also averaging 1.85 digs per set off the bench.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Liv Mogridge | MB | Gr. | After spending her freshman season at North Carolina, the Florida native spent the next three seasons at Georgia Tech before landing in Iowa. She's second with 301.5 points and 247 kills while ranking right behind Whittingstall with 93 blocks and a 0.317 clip.

Ksenija Tomic | OH | Soph. | The Serbian joined the Hawkeyes after one season at Oregon and now leads the Iowa pins with 200 kills.

Henlee Moszkowicz | L | Fr. | Iowa's starting libero hails from Texas and averages over three digs per set during her first season in college.

Iowa's Liv Mogridge transferred from Georgia Tech and now ranks second on the Hawkeyes with 301.5 points and 93 blocks. | Iowa Athletics

Key Departures

Chard'e Vanzandt | OH | Graduated | The fifth-year transfer from Chattanooga spent her final college season with the Hawkeyes and led the team with 386 kills (3.14 K/S) while also adding 125 digs, 41 blocks and 29 aces (2nd on team).

Alyssa Worden | OH | Transfer | The Illinois native posted 199 kills, 166 digs, 26 blocks and 25 aces in 113 sets for Iowa last year before leveraging that success into a transfer to Georgia over the offseason.

Claire Ammeraal | S | Graduated | The former Central Michigan transfer was the most offensive setter in the Big Ten last year with 233 points while also leading the Big Ten with 1,190 total assists. She led the Hawkeyes to their best team hitting percentage (.243) since 2016 before being drafted 22nd overall by the Omaha Supernovas in the 2025 MLV Draft.

Aleksandra Stojanovic | MB | Transfer | The Serbian led Iowa with a .370 hitting percentage last season as a sophomore before transferring to Loyola Marymount.

Milana Moisio | L | Graduated | The transfer from Miami made the All-Big Ten Second Team in her lone season in Iowa City after ranking second in the Big Ten with 451 total digs, which came out to be 3.52 per set.

Outlook

2025 proved to be a breakout season for the Iowa volleyball program and head coach Jim Barnes.

Tasked with one of the hardest jobs in the country, Barnes led the Hawkeyes to their best season since 2016 with a 15-17 record that included two selections to the All-Big Ten Second Team in setter Claire Ammeraal and libero Milana Moisio. Unfortunately, both of those players are gone alongside leading point scorer Chard'e Vanzandt (Graduation), starting pin Alyssa Worden (Georgia) and sophomore middle blocker sensation Aleksandra Stojanovic (Loyola Marymount).

However, the retooling job by Barnes has Iowa just behind their pace from last year and their talent is much better than their 13-15 (2-12 B1G) record suggests. Hannah Whittingstall is one of the best offensive middles in the conference and leads the team in hitting percentage (.370) points (340) and kills (257) while also tallying 28 aces (2nd on team) and a team-high 98 blocks. Joining her in the middle has been one of the most impactful transfers in the Big Ten this year in Liv Mogridge. After one season at North Carolina, Mogridge spent her next three seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Iowa City. She ranks second on the team with 301.5 points and owns a .317 clip.

Outside hitter and Serbian Ksenija Tomic leads Iowa pin hitters with 200 kills after spending her first college season at Oregon. | Iowa Athletics

The Hawkeyes had to reload on the pin and those efforts started with Oregon transfer Ksenija Tomic. The Serbian leads all pin hitters with 200 kills this season while chipping in 1.47 digs per set. The three other pin hitters possess similar stats in returners Hallie Steponaitis (2.36 K/S) and Rosa Vesty (2.44 K/S). Estonian Carmel Vares was a focal point for Iowa last season with 338.5 points, but she's had less playing time as a sophomore. That's seen her compile 173.5 points and 162 kills.

The Hawkeyes witnessed one of the best setter seasons in program history with Claire Ammeraal in 2025. The former Central Michigan transfer was the most offensive setter in the Big Ten and became the first Iowa player since 2021 to earn AVCA All-Region honors. 2026 starter Jenna Meitzler has followed in her footsteps after starring in a backup role last season. The Illinois native is 10th in the Big Ten with 10.35 assists per set and ranks second on the team with 29 aces. She's a dangerous offensive threat with 84 kills and 157 total points so far this season.

True freshman Henlee Moszkowicz has been tasked with replacing the production left behind by All-Big Ten Second Team pick Moisio. The libero from Texas averages 3.14 digs per set, but the Hawkeyes also have a strong defensive specialist in veteran Jaimie Marquandt. She's racked up 196 digs this season for 1.85 per set while also leading her team with 31 aces from behind the service line.

Iowa has one of the best middle blocker duos in the conference, but everything else restricts the Hawkeyes from elevating to the next level. The reason for the massive numbers from their middles is the lack of juice from the pin hitters, who all but one are hitting at .200 or below. The 3.14 digs per set from Moszkowicz is good, but it's far from the all-conference play Iowa received at the position last year. It'd be nice to see what the Hawkeyes could do if they were able to retain talent year-over-year, but this era of college sports makes that nearly impossible for a program like Iowa.

For those reasons, give me Nebraska to move to 42-0 all-time against their neighbors.