If you were waiting for the College Football Playoff selection committee to transfer last week’s reasoning to this week’s rankings, we have this update: When it comes to Alabama, the rules do not apply.

What was bad for Indiana last week is not a problem at all for the Crimson Tide this week. The committee’s torrid Crimson Tide love affair continues unabated. It would almost be touching if it weren’t so weird.

To recap: The one-loss Hoosiers plummeted five spots in last week’s CFP Top 25 after not playing, from No. 4 to No. 9. They were essentially fired on their day off because all the Big Ten teams they had played lost—a blow to the résumé, we were told.

Then this week, two-loss Alabama’s résumé took bullets all over the place: Kentucky, which has become the Tide’s sketchy signature win, lost its second straight game, this one at home to Florida; South Carolina was blasted on the road by 4–6 Arkansas; Mississippi State lost its sixth straight; Texas A&M lost at home to Tennessee; and LSU lost at home to Texas.

That’s right, all five of the SEC teams Alabama defeated lost. But guess what? No change in the Tide’s No. 3 ranking. It’s an SEC miracle.

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Chair Hunter Yurachek said, with a straight face, that Alabama’s strength of schedule and strength of record were not negatively affected by the collective flop by its opponents. He also gave them credit for beating the SEC’s co-last-place team, Vanderbilt.

“We’ve seen throughout this college football season after a big win like Alabama had at LSU, a team will let down and lose those games,” Yurachek said, glossing over the fact that LSU is 6–4 and now unranked. “Credit to Alabama not paying their best in Nashville and finding a way to win.”

Yeah, tough thing to do this year, winning in Nashville. Arkansas, the SEC’s 13th-place team, did it a month ago. North Carolina State, tied for last in the ACC, would have done it in September if not for an all-time meltdown on the last play.

The houndstooth fix is in. The path to the playoff has been cleared by the snowplow parents on the committee.

After walloping mighty Chattanooga on Saturday—a game against an FCS opponent that will not materially hurt Bama’s metrics, trust me—all the Tide have to do is beat middling Auburn on Nov. 28 to lock up a CFP bid, perhaps a top-four seed and certainly nothing worse than a home playoff opener.

They could get flattened by Georgia in the SEC championship game and nothing bad would happen. How do we know this? Because it happened exactly that way last year. There was zero penalty for a three-touchdown beatdown in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, multiple teams that should already be ahead of Alabama won games and remained behind the Tide. Texas (8–2), which has the same number of losses as the Tide and demonstrably superior wins, comes in at No. 5. Tennessee, which beat Bama by 16 points in a game that was a second-half mismatch, dropped a spot to No. 9 after a 15-point road win.

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The team that moved past the Volunteers was Indiana (9–1), which beat No. 17 USC by two touchdowns. Yurachek veered away from the strength-of-schedule/strength-of-record talk that he used to justify Alabama’s spot when it came to the Hoosiers, instead noting that improved offense helped move them up. Criteria continues to be applied randomly, it seems.

If only we had a camera in the home of Curt Cignetti Tuesday night. After his three-minute broadside at the committee Monday for perceived disrespect of the Hoosiers, the double standard applied to his team and Alabama could have made for some fireworks from Cig’s famed recliner.

Same, Curt Cignetti, same. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons the Tide’s strength of schedule has become bulletproof could be seen in the tail end of the committee’s Top 25. SEC teams are going to fill those spots for taking turns beating each other. South Carolina (6–4) is No. 21, staying in the rankings despite a 28-point loss to a team with a losing record. Oklahoma (6–4) is No. 22, all but absolved of a loss to unranked, 5–5 Michigan. Florida (6–4) is No. 24, with every one of those losses by at least 16 points. Mississippi (6–4) is No. 25, with three losses in its last four games and a Sept. 6 win over Louisville now propping up the entire Rebels résumé.

“If you beat a team that’s ranked in our Top 25, that’s significant for us,” Yurachek said.

This is how the SEC-flavored sausage is made. The committee creates its own Top 25, then says playing those teams matters more. It’s an echo chamber, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The committee currently has eight SEC teams in the Top 25, guaranteeing more quality wins for the league. Meanwhile, 6–4 Big Ten teams Wisconsin, Illinois, Penn State, Northwestern, Washington and Nebraska are outside the committee rankings, which diminishes wins by Indiana (Northwestern, Nebraska); Iowa (Wisconsin, Washington, Northwestern); Oregon (Northwestern, Nebraska); and Ohio State (Illinois, Northwestern).

Frankly, part of that is the Big Ten’s own fault. Five of its teams did not play a power-conference opponent outside of league play: Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington and USC. At the same time, the SEC (finally) increased its league schedules from eight to nine games, which made this very strength-of-schedule discussion the centerpiece of its campaign for more bids.

The committee is clearly listening—Yurachek noted the ninth game Tuesday night. Even though none of the SEC teams has played that ninth league game yet.

All things considered, the four SEC teams that should get in the tournament are in position to do so. But it’s the continued propping up of Alabama that remains this committee’s blind spot.

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