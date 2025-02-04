Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week
A massive answer to the six-game losing streak has a Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honor headed to Lincoln.
Nebraska men's basketball's Brice Williams was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. This is his second time this season where he has earned the honor.
Williams averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in helping Nebraska post wins over No. 18 Illinois and at No. 16 Oregon. He finished with 27 points, including eight straight points in overtime, a season-best eight rebounds and four assists as the Huskers knocked off Illinois for the first time since 2018. In NU’s 77-71 win at Oregon, Williams had 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting along with seven rebounds and six assists to match a season high in that category.
The Husker senior is just the second Husker to win multiple Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors, joining Shavon Shields, who earned a pair of weekly honors during the 2013-14 season.
Nebrasketball stays in the Pacific Northwest for a couple more days to take on Washington. Tip from Seattle on Wednesday is set for 9:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
