Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Brice Williams is just the second Husker to win multiple Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors.

Feb 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots free throws during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.
A massive answer to the six-game losing streak has a Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honor headed to Lincoln.

Nebraska men's basketball's Brice Williams was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. This is his second time this season where he has earned the honor.

Williams averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in helping Nebraska post wins over No. 18 Illinois and at No. 16 Oregon. He finished with 27 points, including eight straight points in overtime, a season-best eight rebounds and four assists as the Huskers knocked off Illinois for the first time since 2018. In NU’s 77-71 win at Oregon, Williams had 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting along with seven rebounds and six assists to match a season high in that category.

The Husker senior is just the second Husker to win multiple Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors, joining Shavon Shields, who earned a pair of weekly honors during the 2013-14 season.

Nebrasketball stays in the Pacific Northwest for a couple more days to take on Washington. Tip from Seattle on Wednesday is set for 9:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

