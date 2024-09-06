Huskers Showcase 'Nebraska Volleyball' in Sweep of The Citadel After SMU Loss
The Nebraska volleyball team had little time to dwell on the past. The Huskers only had two days.
The Huskers returned home to the Bob Devaney Sports Center and swept The Citadel 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 to open the Husker Invitational on Thursday. It was a much-needed turn-around after getting swept by unranked SMU in Dallas on Tuesday.
"I think tonight was our best showing of the season by far," Bergen Reilly said after the match. "I'm proud of us and how we turned it around."
The difference between the loss at SMU and the win against The Citadel was the style of play. Reilly called it "Nebraska volleyball."
"Everybody did their job and then they moved on to their next job," said Reilly. "I think in the last couple of games, we've been overstepping our bounds and trying to take other people's jobs and I think when we all just focus on one thing at a time and then move on to our next job, then we are a really good team."
There was a lack of communication and an individual-first mentality against the Mustangs. The team on the court didn't play together and the results were ugly.
Thursday was the complete opposite. It was a complete team effort.
Harper Murray had nine kills and 10 digs, and Merritt Beason and Leyla Blackwell added seven kills and four blocks apiece. Blackwell hit .600 in the match. Andi Jackson also had seven kills and hit .545.
Taylor Landfair finished with six kills on nine swings (.667), and Lindsay Krause had four kills.
Reilly dished out 36 assists and had seven digs and three aces. Lexi Rodriguez led the team in digs with 15.
"We strive to play Nebraska volleyball every day and we do that so when we get into these situations and get into these matches, we can just be present," added Blackwell. "I think playing Nebraska volleyball tonight and feeling all that was just us feeling really grounded and really connected on the court and just getting back to what we know how to do."
Nebraska continues the Husker Invitational with a match against Montana State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The match will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+. Huskers Radio Network will also carry all the action.
